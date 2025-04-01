NVBDC's MVO Task Force & MA Veterans Chamber Strengthen Support For Massachusetts Veteran-Owned Businesses

Keith King, CEO, NVBDC

Lieutenant Colonel (Ret) Kathryn Poynton, Director, NVBDC MVO Task Force

NVBDC's MVO Task Force and the Massachusetts Veterans Chamber of Commerce's Strong Partnership Supports Massachusetts Veteran-Owned Businesses

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC )'s MVO Task Force and the Massachusetts Veterans Chamber of Commerce (MassVCC) continue their collaboration as they work together to strengthen MassVCC's mission to provide critical resources and support to veteran, military, and military spouse entrepreneurs across Massachusetts, ensuring they have access to the tools needed to build successful businesses.MassVCC was established to address a critical gap in support for veteran entrepreneurs, filling a need that other veteran-focused organizations hadn't specifically covered.“There has been a noticeable gap in support tailored to our veteran, military, and spouse entrepreneurs and business owners,” said Tony Manca, State Director of MassVCC.“This is where a veteran's chamber of commerce comes in as a true game-changer for those looking to start or grow their businesses.”Their mission is to be the premier support organization for the Marine Corps Reserve, its members, families, and supporters - past, present, and future.“Partnering with the Task Force aligns with that mission by ensuring our members have access to opportunities not only to find jobs but also to start their own businesses,” Manca emphasized.MassVCC provides an array of resources to its members, including training and development programs, business capability assessments, and networking opportunities. Notably, MassVCC offers a specialized Procurement Risk Assessment to help veteran business owners identify and mitigate risks that could hinder their ability to secure federal contracts. Additionally, they foster a sense of community through initiatives like the "We Are Stronger Together" veteran business anthology and a special edition deck of cards featuring founding members.For more information about the Massachusetts Veteran Chamber of Commerce, visit massvcc.About the National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC)NVBDC is the leading veteran-owned business certification organization developed by veterans for veterans. It was formed to provide a credible and reliable certifying authority for veteran-owned businesses of all sizes and in all industries. NVBDC ensures the existence of valid documentation for veterans' status, ownership, and operational control, giving customers and clients peace of mind that they are working with a valid veteran-owned business.Additional information can be found at .About the NVBDC's Military & Veteran Organization (MVO) Task ForceNVBDC's MVO Task Force enables NVBDC to collaborate resources with task force partners to increase awareness and join together to establish a respected position in the industry supporting Veteran Business success. Additional information can be found at ./nvbdc-news/nvbdcs-mvo-task-force-ma-veterans-chamber-strengthen-support-for-massachusetts-veteran-owned-businesses/Media Contact:Hannah Waldrep(586) 665-9020...MVO Task Force Contact:Kathy Poynton(703) 282-6862...

Keith King, Founder & CEO

National Veteran Business Development Council

+1 313-446-6885

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.