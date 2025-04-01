City Of Blue Springs Teams Up With Sportsman Solutions To Secure Sponsorships

SportsMan Solutions is sponsorship firm hired to help communities like Blue Springs identify Sponsorship opportunities.

- Ryan Patrick | VP SportsMan SolutionsBLUE SPRINGS, MO, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The City of Blue Springs, in collaboration with Blue Springs Parks and Recreation, has announced a new partnership with SportsMan Solutions to market sponsorships and naming rights across the Parks & Recreation district. This exciting initiative comes on the heels of a significant investment by the City of Blue Springs, contributing over $3 million in upgrades to the Hidden Valley Sports Complex. The city also just received the Missouri Parks and Recreation Association Agency of the Year Award for all communities with a population of 50,000 and over.The newly available sponsorships and naming rights opportunities are designed to help offset the mandatory costs of ongoing park upgrades, ensure the proper maintenance of the city's expansive park system, and allow the city to keep event costs at a reasonable rate for attendees. With the partnership, local businesses and organizations will have the opportunity to align themselves with a beloved community asset and enhance their visibility across a wide range of family-friendly events.The Blue Springs Parks & Recreation district serves as the backdrop for many community staples, such as the popular Concerts in the Park series, community movie nights, and other fan-favorite events held throughout the year. Sponsorships provide not only a chance to place signage but also to engage directly with the community in a meaningful way. Sponsors will have a platform to connect with residents and visitors through various activations and promotional opportunities.One of the major highlights of the partnership is the strategic location of the Blue Surf Bay Water Park and the Carson Ross Community Recreation Complex Situated along I-70. The two complexes see an estimated 88,000 cars per day, or more than 32 million annually, according to the Missouri Department of Transportation (MODOT). These sponsorships will provide unparalleled exposure for partners looking to reach a broad audience.“We are thrilled to be working with SportsMan Solutions to offer new sponsorship opportunities for businesses to get involved in our community,” said Parks Director, Justin Stuart.“As a city we are choosing to reinvest in the upkeep of our existing parks while adding needed amenities for our residents. We want this to be a win-win for everybody involved."The City of Blue Springs, Blue Springs Parks and Recreation and SportsMan Solutions look forward to building lasting relationships with sponsors who share a commitment to community engagement, quality parks, and vibrant local events.For more information about available sponsorship and naming rights opportunities, please contact Ryan Patrick with SportsMan Solutions at ...

Video Courtesy: Healing Trails Overland-A Day at the Water Park

