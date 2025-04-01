FRC's David Closson Publishes New Book, Life After Roe: Equipping Christians For The Fight For Life Today

WASHINGTON, April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Family Research Council's (FRC) Director of the Center for Biblical Worldview, David Closson, released his new book, Life After Roe: Equipping Christians in the Fight for Life Today .

Since the overturning of Roe v. Wade, abortion has remained a defining issue in America's national discourse. Tragically, even among churchgoers, there is widespread confusion about what the Bible teaches on the sanctity of life.

Life After Roe provides pastors, congregations, and believers with the biblical foundation and practical tools necessary to navigate the evolving political and cultural landscape. Drawing from Scripture's affirmation of the inherent value and dignity of every human being, Closson clarifies the Bible's teaching on the unborn and empowers Christians to confidently advocate for life.

Closson commented on the release of his book:

"Obedience to the Lord Jesus requires nothing less than active engagement in the greatest human rights issue of our day. The fight for life requires pastors preaching and applying what God's Word teaches about the sanctity of life. It requires Christian lawmakers advocating for just laws. It requires Christian citizens in every state bearing witness to the personhood of the unborn and the horrors of abortion. My prayer is that Life After Roe equips, empowers, and informs readers to stand for unborn children in their own families, churches, and communities."

FRC President Tony Perkins endorsed Life After Roe, stating:

"David's book provides a succinct yet engaging history of abortion in America, helpfully recounts how states responded to the overturning of Roe, and astutely examines the pressing issues still facing those of us engaged in the fight for life. I recommend this book to anyone with pro-life convictions and especially those with teaching and discipleship responsibilities."

Dr. Albert Mohler, President of The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary, also praised the book:

"David Closson is one of the bright young thinkers in the Christian world today, and Life After Roe is a very important argument for Christian involvement in the defense of unborn life. Clearly, what is needed at this hour is a reinvigorated, pro-life argument that is undergirded by Christian commitment and the quality of argument readers will find in this book."

To purchase a copy of Life After Roe: Equipping Christians in the Fight for Life Today, please visit: .

To request an interview with the author, please email: [email protected]

SOURCE Family Research Council

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED