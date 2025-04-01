Brokertech Ventures Announces 2025 Accelerator Cohort And Brokertech Connect: Chicago -- A New, Exclusive And Hyper Focused Insurtech Event

DES MOINES, Iowa, April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BrokerTech Ventures (BTV), the industry's first broker-led convening platform and accelerator program, has selected the following nine insurtech startups to take part in its highly intentional accelerator curriculum.



Adaptional – The fully automated back office for insurance brokerages with manual data and operations processes.

Eventual Treasury – Brokers' revenue operations tool using carrier statement processing, revenue auto-reconciliation, recovery and intelligence.

Fulcrum – Secure AI-powered products for insurance brokerages.

FurtherAI – Building AI assistants to automate repetitive insurance workflows, boosting efficiency and reducing costs for insurance firms.

LightDoc – The fastest way to compare and verify insurance policies.

RiskAdvisor – Streamlining workflows, boosting client engagement, and driving revenue by simplifying data use and guiding impactful conversations.

SquareRisk, Inc. – A one-stop shop for retail brokers to discover, quote, and bind specialty MGA products.

Stitch Studio – Enabling insurers, brokers, and agencies to embed AI agents into their workflows while maintaining full control of their data. When – A trusted partner that reduces high-cost claims for employers while providing tools and support to former employees during a job transition.

"We are thrilled, that in our 6th year of the BTV Accelerator, we continue to see some of the most forward-thinking insurtechs in the industry," said John Jackovin, executive director of the BTV Accelerator . "This year's cohort brings a unique mix of talent, perspectives, and solutions that we believe will enable our partners to identify risks sooner and drive down costs faster."

The accelerator cohort kicks off April 9 and 10, 2025, with BTV Mania held in Des Moines, Iowa. During the program, the startups will meet with all of BTV's owners and partners to discuss partnerships designed to advance their offering and accelerate their progress. Additionally, they receive $50,000 in seed funding and gain immediate access to BTV's multi-billion-dollar distribution platform to deploy the technologies.

On top of this news, BTV is excited to announce a new industry conference – BrokerTech Connect: Chicago in August, 2025. BrokerTech Connect: Chicago is an exclusive, invitation only conference built by insurance innovators for insurance innovators in the broker, carrier and wholesaler space. The conference is designed to bring together an extremely niche audience comprised of the biggest decision-makers in the industry to identify the future of insurtech innovation.

"BrokerTech Connect: Chicago represents the next evolution of our commitment to driving meaningful innovation in insurance," said Dan Keough, co-CEO of BTV and Chairman and CEO of Holmes Murphy. "By standing up our own event, we're creating a space specifically designed for brokers, carriers and insurtechs to connect, collaborate, and move ideas from theory to action. Chicago is a hub for insurance and technology, making it the perfect setting for a conference that prioritizes actionable insights, real-world solutions, and the future of our industry."

