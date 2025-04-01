Coretrust And Staples, Inc. Celebrate 15 Year Anniversary Of Strategic Partnership

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Staples has been a trusted CoreTrust partner, consistently delivering great value, service, and expertise to our members," said Mahesh Shah, CEO of CoreTrust. "With approximately 500 new CoreTrust business members joining last year-and even faster growth this year-we're thrilled to continue this strong partnership with our sole-source provider for office products, paper, and manufacturer-supported janitorial and sanitation supplies. Staples is a partner that can scale with us and consistently add value for our members."

"CoreTrust is one of our strongest strategic partners and I have the highest level of respect for Mahesh and his team," said John Lederer, CEO, Staples, Inc. "Nearly half of the business we do today with CoreTrust members comes from our key categories, and we look forward to continuing to build on that success in adjacent categories like Breakroom, Technology, Furniture, Print and Promotional Products."

CoreTrust invites businesses to explore the benefits of joining its procurement network. With free membership, instant access to pre-negotiated supplier contracts, spend analysis and tailored spend category recommendations, and easy onboarding, CoreTrust has helped thousands of organizations achieve greater cost savings and efficiency. Learn more at .

About CoreTrust

CoreTrust, a leading Group Purchasing Organization (GPO) since 2006, has been a trusted partner in indirect spend solutions, helping businesses, private equity firms, and suppliers save more and buy smarter. With over $8 billion in annual purchasing power and over 3,500 members, CoreTrust offers 125+ pre-negotiated contracts with top suppliers across key categories like corporate services, facilities, supply chain and logistics, HR, Pharmacy Benefit Management, technology, and travel.

Members benefit from market-leading pricing and exclusive access to the CoreTrust Experience Platform (CXP), a digital marketplace featuring curated contracts and actionable insights for smarter procurement. Best of all, membership is free, delivering unparalleled savings and streamlined solutions for managing indirect spend. Learn more at and follow us on LinkedIn .

About Staples

For over 35 years, Staples has been a leader in workspace products and solutions and has thousands of experts who, paired with the latest technology innovations, help solve problems and move businesses forward. These experts make work easier, smarter, and more efficient for businesses of all sizes. The company operates in North America through eCommerce and direct sales and is headquartered near Boston, Massachusetts.

