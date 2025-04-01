Dr. Jorge Rey, An Expert In Vascular And Endovascular Surgery Joins The Amavita Foundation As Board-Member

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Highly-Skilled and Experienced in Limb Salvage, Joins the Amavita Foundation as Board-Member

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Amavita Foundation, a Miami-based leader in raising cardiovascular care awareness and in providing education as well as support for individuals suffering from peripheral arterial disease (PAD), is pleased to name Jorge Rey, MD, as their newest board member. Dr. Jorge Rey is a board-certified and fellowship-trained vascular surgeon specializing in the latest treatments for vascular disease, vascular surgery, and endovascular surgery at UHealth – University of Miami Health System. Dr. Rey specializes in advanced vascular surgery and endovascular therapies, including treatments for PAD, peripheral vascular disease, aortic disease, mesenteric disease, and carotid artery disease (CAD). In addition, Dr. Rey is involved in some of the latest research and clinical trials in vascular surgery and endovascular therapies at the University of Miami, Miller School of Medicine.

Dr. Rey will join Dr. Pedro Martinez-Clark, an interventional cardiologist and founder of the Amavita Foundation, the Miami Initiative to Stop Amputation (MISA), and Amavita Heart and Vascular Health, a leading cardiovascular practice based in Miami. Founded in 2017 by Dr. Pedro Martinez-Clark, the practice specializes in peripheral vascular and heart diseases and offers advanced, minimally invasive procedures. In addition, Dr. Rey joins Dr. William W. O'Neill, a world-renowned interventional cardiologist and Chairman of the Board at the Amavita Foundation.

“At the Amavita Foundation, our mission is to reduce non-traumatic lower extremity amputations in Miami by 20 percent over the coming decade, starting with defying Peripheral Arterial Disease (PAD)," said Dr. Pedro Martinez-Clark, founder of the Amavita Foundation.

"We are honored to welcome Dr. Jorge Rey, a renowned vascular surgeon specializing in the latest treatments for vascular disease, vascular surgery, and endovascular therapies, as the newest member of our board."

Dr. Rey leads a vascular and endovascular surgery team at UHealth, and with a focus on the latest in advanced vascular care, Dr. Rey is at the forefront of the treatment of critical limb ischemia (CLT). Also known as limb salvage, CLT is a core focus of the Amavita Foundation, the organization that launched MISA to combat the underrecognized threat of PAD in Miami. As Associate Professor of Clinical Surgery, Vascular & Endovascular Surgery at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, Dr. Rey's expertise and experience in saving limbs from amputation is unparalleled in Miami and across South Florida.

“One of the main things setting us apart in the vascular and endovascular surgery care we provide is our roots in research, allowing us to enroll patients in the latest clinical trials and use the most advanced vascular devices and treatments,” said Dr. Rey.

Dr. Rey provides comprehensive vascular health at the Limb Salvage and Vein Center at UHealth Tower. In addition, Dr. Rey is experienced in complex, high-risk vascular trauma. Dr. Rey completed his fellowship in vascular surgery at Albany Medical Center, Albany, NY, a residency in general surgery at Sound Shore Medical Center of Westchester, New Rochelle, NY, and graduated medical school from Universidad Del Valle Facultad de Salud, located in Cali, Colombia.

To learn more about the Amavita Foundation visit amavitafoundation.

About the Amavita Foundation

The Amavita Foundation is dedicated to reducing non-traumatic lower-extremity amputations in Miami by 20 percent by 2030 through early detection and management of peripheral artery disease (PAD). Collaborating with healthcare professionals and institutions throughout Miami-Dade County, the foundation promotes education, awareness, and the latest advancements in PAD treatment. Their flagship initiative, the Miami Initiative to Stop Amputation (MISA), implements the American Heart Association's PAD National Action Plan to raise public awareness, enhance professional education, and improve healthcare systems. The Amavita Foundation strives to improve treatment options and quality of life for those affected by PAD by supporting public education, funding research, and engaging in community outreach.

