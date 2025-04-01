Diane Vann Releases Audiobook Of Her Book 'Undermining The U.S. Constitution'

Undermining the U.S. Constitution

Nurse and veteran Diane Vann offers a stark warning about America's political health in her new audiobook.

YORBA LINDA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The audiobook release of“Undermining the U.S. Constitution” by Diane Vann brings a critical message to listeners, drawing comparisons between the rise of communism in the U.S. and a hidden disease. Vann, a Vietnam War-era veteran and registered nurse, presents her insights with urgency, emphasizing the need to address these ideological threats.In this timely political commentary, Vann examines how Marxist ideas have gradually infiltrated American society. She contrasts the principles of the U.S. Constitution-designed to protect individual freedoms in a representative republic-with the dangerous ideologies outlined in Karl Marx's Communist Manifesto. Vann calls for awareness and action to safeguard the nation's core values.Diane Vann, RN served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War era, rising to the rank of captain. She holds nursing degrees from the University of Nebraska Medical Center and the University of Tennessee. Vann's passion for promoting constitutional principles led her to enter politics, raising awareness about communism's growing influence in America.With her new audiobook, Diane Vann hopes to reach a wider audience and inspire Americans to defend the principles on which the country was founded. Her insights encourage listeners to recognize ideological threats and renew their commitment to the U.S. Constitution.The audiobook version of“Undermining the U.S. Constitution” is now available for purchase on Barnes & Noble .About Inks & Bindings :Launching brilliant stars into the spotlight! Inks & Bindings is set to broaden horizons, revamp to perfection, and produce a masterpiece through the power of books.Inks and Bindings is a premier self-publishing company located at the heart of the Golden State. Aptly based where fashion, entertainment, and culture thrive, the team goes all out in bringing independent authors into the sweet California spotlight.

