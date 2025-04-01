Younger You Aesthetics And Wellness Hosts Grand Opening Event On Thursday, May 8Th

Join Us May 8th for Our Grand Opening Event

- Dr. Jaclyn LanhamISLE OF PALMS, SC, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Younger You Aesthetics and Wellness is excited to invite the community to its Grand Opening event on Thursday, May 8th, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM. This exclusive evening of beauty, wellness, and self-care offers attendees the opportunity to experience cutting-edge aesthetic treatments while enjoying a night of celebration.Join us for an unforgettable evening of beauty, wellness, and celebration! 💫🍷 Enjoy: Savory hors d'oeuvres & drinks💉 Live treatment demonstrations🎁 Complimentary gift with pre-payment of laser treatments🎟️ Exciting raffle prizes💸 Exclusive event-only pricing on top services✨ Learn more about our advanced treatments and services:Microneedling & RF MicroneedlingCoolPeel ResurfacingTattoo & Permanent Makeup RemovalAquaFirmeXS Ultimate FacialNeurotoxin & Regenerative Injectable FillersBioRePeel (“No Peel”) Chemical PeelIPL & Frax 1550/1940 Laser TreatmentsVaginal Rejuvenation ConsultationsInjectable Vitamins & PeptidesHair & Scalp Restoration for Thinning HairSexual Health & Wellness ConsultationsRespiratory Health via HalotherapyPremium Medical-Grade SkincareBring a friend and experience everything Younger You Aesthetics and Wellness has to offer-inside and out. We can't wait to welcome you!👉 Reserve your spot today:About Younger You Aesthetics and Wellness​Younger You Aesthetics and Wellness, located in Isle of Palms, South Carolina, is dedicated to helping clients rediscover their confidence through personalized aesthetic and wellness treatments. Founded by Dr. Jaclyn Lanham, a nationally recognized double board-certified Nurse Practitioner in family practice medicine and psychiatry, the clinic offers a comprehensive range of services designed to rejuvenate both body and mind. Dr. Lanham's extensive background includes subspecialties in regenerative and restorative medicine, regenerative aesthetics, and laser technology, with education from the University of Toledo and post-doctoral studies at Johns Hopkins University. Her passion for patient care and continuous learning ensures that Younger You provides state-of-the-art treatments in a comfortable and empowering environment.

