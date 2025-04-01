Apploi Ranks No. 30 On Inc. Magazine's List Of The Northeast Region's Fastest-Growing Private Companies In America

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Ranking in the top 30 of this prestigious list is a true testament to the dedication of our team," said Apploi's Chief Executive Officer Adam Lewis. "I'm thrilled not only to be recognized by Inc. Regionals for the fifth year in a row, but also that we have continued to grow and innovate on behalf of our customers. Better results for customers directly correlate to better patient care."

Apploi's growth of 221% over the last two years comes shortly after new partnerships with ABA therapy software and services provider CentralReach , healthcare technology platform PointClickCare , and healthcare-focused payroll and HR platform Empeon . Apploi's recent recognitions also include earning the number one spot for talent management software on Software Advice's 2024 FrontRunners guide, ranking no. 822 on the Inc. Magazine 5000 list (and no. 90 among software companies), being named an Indeed Platinum ATS Partner , ranking as one of Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 , and being honored as a multi-category leader by GetApp, a Gartner company.

About Apploi

Apploi is helping healthcare facilities stabilize their workforce and increase occupancy in the midst of a labor shortage with an all-in-one platform built to hire, onboard, and schedule top healthcare talent.

Working with over 9,000 healthcare organizations across the United States, the NYC-based tech company helps leaders solve the industry's most pressing problem: how to provide superb care with few workers and more turnover. With the Apploi platform, facilities can manage the staff experience from job post through shift fulfillment -empowering teams to fill roles quicker , lessen agency dependence, and increase occupancy rates. To learn more about Apploi, visit apploi .

SOURCE Apploi