With 51% Year-Over-Year Growth, Alafair Biosciences Moves Up 41 Spots To No. 13 On The Inc. Regionals: Southwest List

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Climbing to No. 13 on the Inc. Regionals: Southwest list is a testament to our team's hard work and the growing impact of VersaWrapHydrogel Sheet", said John Joyoprayitno, President & CEO of Alafair Biosciences. "Our product is transforming patient care by addressing surgical challenges in a meaningful way. We are honored to be recognized among the fastest-growing companies and remain committed to innovation that improves outcomes for patients and surgeons alike."

The companies on this list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Southwest. Between 2021 and 2023, these 137 private companies had a median growth rate of 106 percent; by 2023, they'd also added 13,809 jobs and $15.9 billion to the region's economy.

Complete results of the Inc. Regionals: Southwest, including company profiles, can be found at starting April 1. You'll also find an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria.

About Alafair Biosciences, Inc.

Alafair is a privately held medical device company developing and marketing an innovative product portfolio based on its proprietary hydrogel technology. The mission of Alafair is to revolutionize surgical care with our versatile hydrogel technology, delivering unparalleled value to patients, surgeons, and healthcare facilities by enhancing soft tissue protection and by elevating patient outcomes. Alafair products are distributed through a dispersed network of independent distributors across the United States.

About VersaWrap® Hydrogel Sheet

VersaWrap Hydrogel Sheet (VersaWrap Tendon Protector, VersaWrap Nerve Protector) is an FDA-cleared medical device implant (not tissue) comprising hyaluronic acid (HA) and alginate that provides a gelatinous encasement. VersaWrap Tendon Protector is indicated to manage and protect injured tendons where there is no substantial loss of tendon tissue, to manage and protect surrounding tissues such as ligaments and skeletal muscles, and may encounter structures such as anchors, grafts, staples, and sutures. VersaWrap Nerve Protector is indicated to manage peripheral nerve injuries where there is no substantial loss of nerve tissue. Our innovative technology allows tissues to glide and to remain untethered, thereby reducing reoperations and improving patient outcomes.

SOURCE Alafair Biosciences, Inc.