Illinois Mutual Releases 2024 Annual Report



Compelling testimonials from policyowners, agents, employees and President & Chairperson Katie McCord Jenkins, showcasing real stories of protection and peace of mind.

Company highlights from 2024, demonstrating how Illinois Mutual streamlined processes, improved customer experiences and enhanced digital tools for agents and policyowners. Annual disclosure of financial strength and stability, demonstrating Illinois Mutual's continued ability to deliver on its promises.

"2024 was a winning year of continued innovation in technology and service," says Illinois Mutual President Katie McCord Jenkins. "As we look ahead, we remain focused on our core mission: to help people achieve and safeguard their financial security. Our financial strength and unwavering commitment to service ensure that we'll be there for our policyowners when they need us most."

About Illinois Mutual

Illinois Mutual is a trusted provider of life insurance, disability income insurance and voluntary worksite insurance products. Founded by the same family that leads the company today, Illinois Mutual has demonstrated a strong commitment to employees, agents and policyowners for 115 years.

