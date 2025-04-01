Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Safety Product For Children & The Elderly (AJD-210)

PITTSBURGH, April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a safety product to surround a sofa, chair, love seat, or bed to help prevent a child or elderly individual from falling," said an inventor, from Covington, Ga., "so I invented the SAFETY NEST. My design provides added safety, and it could be easily moved as needed."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to prevent children or the elderly from falling from chairs, couches, sofas, or beds. In doing so, it enhances safety. It also provides added peace of mind. The invention features a portable and compact design that is easy to position and use so it is ideal for parents with children, the elderly, caregivers, etc.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-AJD-210, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

