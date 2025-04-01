Global Nail Care Market To Hit $35.97 Billion By 2032, At A CAGR Of 5.5%, Says Coherent Market Insights
|Report Coverage
|Details
|Market Revenue in 2025
|$24.73 billion
|Estimated Value by 2032
|$35.97 billion
|Growth Rate
|Poised to grow at a CAGR of 5.5%
|Historical Data
|2020 To 2024
|Forecast Period
|2025 To 2032
|Forecast Units
|Value (USD Million/Billion)
|Report Coverage
|Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends
|Segments Covered
|By Product Type, By Distribution Channel, By End User, By Price, By Ingredient Type
|Geographies Covered
|North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World
|Growth Drivers
| . Increasing emphasis on grooming and wellness
. Product innovation and premiumization
. Growth of organized retail and e-commerce platforms
. Increasing disposable incomes and spending power
|Restraints & Challenges
| . Seasonality and fashion-driven demand
. Growing bargaining power of retailers
. Proliferation of inexpensive private label offerings
Opportunities for Growth
The nails-only bar segment is rapidly growing, offering significant opportunities for the nail care market. Increasing emphasis on grooming and wellness, product innovation and premiumization, growth of organized retail and e-commerce platforms, and increasing disposable incomes and spending power.
Buy an Enterprise-User PDF of Nail Care Market Analysis & Outlook 2025-2032@
Emerging Nail Care Market Trends
Sustainable and Eco-Friendly Products: Consumers are increasingly looking for eco-friendly nail care products, such as non-toxic polishes, biodegradable packaging, and cruelty-free recipes. Brands that embrace sustainability are gaining popularity in the market.
At-Home Nail Care Kits: With the growing popularity of DIY beauty regimens, there is an increase in demand for at-home nail care kits, which include gel paint sets, nail art tools, and manicure/pedicure equipment, allowing consumers to get salon-quality results at home.
Analyst View:
Customized beauty experiences and self-care routines are becoming more and more popular among consumers, especially in the nail care industry," senior analyst Yash Doshi stated. Demand for environmentally friendly, non-toxic, and sustainable nail care products is being driven by customers' growing health consciousness and need for goods that support both nail health and appearance. The market is expanding because of the expansion of DIY cosmetic trends and at-home nail care products.
Key Player Insights
. OPI
. Essie
. ORLY
. China Glaze
. Zoya
. Sally Hansen
. Revlon
. L'Oreal Paris
. Nails Inc.
. Kiko Milano
. Rimmel
. Maybelline
Key Developments
.In March 2022, OPI (a division of Wella Company) will cater to professionals, beginners, and home experts. OPI released its naturally strong gel polish collection, which has 87% natural chemicals. It gives salon-quality nail color while remaining environmentally friendly.
.In January 2021, Sally Hansen introduced its Good. Kind. Pure. Nail care line, which is devoid of 16 hazardous substances. The cruelty-free brand provides plant-powered solutions to strengthen nails.
Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions@
Nail Care Market Segmentation:
By Product Type:
- Nail Polish Nail Polish Remover Nail Strengtheners Nail Tools Others
By Distribution Channel:
- Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Specialty Stores Online Channels Others
By End User:
- Male Female
By Price:
- Premium Mass
By Ingredient Type:
- Organic Chemical Based Halal Vegan Others
Related Reports:
The nail polish market is estimated to be valued at USD 18.65 Bn in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 30.56 Bn by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3% from 2025 to 2032.
The global skin care products market is estimated to be valued at USD 156.97 Bn in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 221.02 Bn by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0% from 2025 to 2032.
The global Scalp Care Market is estimated to be valued at USD 14.73 Bn in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 23.81 Bn in 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% from 2025 to 2032.
About Us:
Coherent Market Insights leads into data and analytics, audience measurement, consumer behaviors, and market trend analysis. From shorter dispatch to in-depth insights, CMI has exceled in offering research, analytics, and consumer-focused shifts for nearly a decade. With cutting-edge syndicated tools and custom-made research services, we empower businesses to move in the direction of growth. We are multifunctional in our work scope and have 450+ seasoned consultants, analysts, and researchers across 26+ industries spread out in 32+ countries.
Follow Us : LinkedIn | Twitter
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment