12New.Ai Launches Strongsignal.Ai: AI Copilot For Stock Analysis

StrongSignal addresses the challenge of keeping up with the overwhelming amount of news and data that private investors face while tracking multiple assets.

- Vitaliy Goncharuk, founder and CEO at 12NewNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- 12New has launched StrongSignal , an AI copilot for portfolio news analysis designed to help stock market investors navigate market trends effectively without spending much time researching.“In the past 2 years at 12New, we developed a platform that collects and analyzes data using artificial intelligence. Utilizing this platform, we're releasing our first product - StrongSignal - which applies advanced large language models to gather relevant asset news and extract the key points to help investors make data-driven decisions. It is just the first of our products for investors. In the future, we also plan to launch solutions in domains like real estate and commodities, as well as cryptocurrencies,” says Vitaliy Goncharuk, founder and CEO at 12New.StrongSignal aggregates news about public companies and helps to analyze stocks using large language models. Utilizing AI, the copilot helps identify major trends, litigations, M&A, insider buying and selling, and other important events that could affect capitalisation.What Problem Does It Solve?StrongSignal addresses the challenge of keeping up with the overwhelming amount of news and data that private investors face while tracking multiple assets.Our AI copilot saves investors up to 80% of the time they'd spend on manual research.How Does StrongSignal Work?- AI News Aggregation: Our AI Copilot scrapes information from various sources and, using AI, makes it easier to digest, filtering out the noise and highlighting what's most important.- AI In-Depth Chat: The Copilot provides a chat interface with pre-defined prompts, allowing you to extract useful information from our database; you can use custom queries to get more tailored output.- AI Email Alerts: Daily and weekly, AI Copilot sends updates on the dynamics of positive and negative news that could affect your stocks to your email.Register on StrongSignal and enjoy free monitoring of the 20 basic companies .Website:Video:Disclaimer: StrongSignal is a product developed by 12New (A20Lab, Inc. (USA)). StrongSignal is not a registered investment advisor and does not provide personalized financial advice. Investors are encouraged to perform their own research and consult with a qualified financial professional before making any investment decisions.About 12New(A20Lab, Inc.)12New is a US-based developer of AI-Agents for compliance, procurement, and business intelligence. It was founded in 2022 by Vitaliy Goncharuk(founder of Augmented Pixels, acquired by Qualcomm in 2022). The company is backed by Plug and Play Tech Center, Dnipro, and other investors.For additional information, please contact: yarova@12newFor pilot programs and demos, please contact: hello@12new

