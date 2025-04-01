Elephant Insurance Drives Growth In Virginia With Commitment To Independent Insurance Agents Of Virginia (IIAV)

Collaboration underscores Elephant's commitment to supporting independent agents and enhancing the insurance landscape in Virginia

- Alberto Schiavon, CEO of Elephant InsuranceRICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Elephant Insurance , a leading provider of auto insurance in Virginia, is proud to announce its new association with the Independent Insurance Agents of Virginia (IIAV) as a Platinum Level Associate Member. This collaboration underscores Elephant's commitment to supporting independent agents and enhancing the insurance landscape in Virginia.As a Platinum Level Associate Member, Elephant Insurance will work closely with IIAV to provide resources, education, and innovative solutions to its network of independent agents. This partnership aligns with Elephant's mission to empower agents with the tools and support they need to deliver exceptional service to their clients while fostering growth within the industry. In this respect, Elephant joins with a range of insurance companies that support the independent agency system.“We are thrilled to join forces with the Independent Insurance Agents of Virginia,” said Alberto Schiavon, CEO of Elephant Insurance.“This support reflects our dedication to the independent agent channel and our belief in the value they bring to communities across Virginia. We look forward to offering direct appointments for independent agents and collaborating with IIAV to drive success for agents and policyholders alike.”Founded in 1898, IIAV is one of the oldest and most respected associations of independent insurance agents in Virginia and is affiliated with the Independent Insurance Agents and Brokers of America representing over 300,000 independent agents nationwide. The organization is dedicated to advancing the interests of its members through advocacy, education, information and technical resources, and professional development. Elephant's Platinum Level membership strengthens IIAV's ability to offer cutting-edge resources and support to its agents.“We welcome Elephant Insurance as a Platinum Partner Associate Member and look forward to their contributions and support of the independent agency network,” said Rich Messler, Director of Industry Relations of IIAV.Elephant Insurance brings to the partnership its extensive experience and direct agency appointments to support agent activity. With an excellent agency team and a dedicated agent portal, Elephant is well-positioned to contribute to IIAV's mission of promoting excellence in the insurance profession.For more information about Elephant Insurance, visit elephant. To request a direct agency appointment, visit elephant/about/direct-appointment . To learn more about the Independent Insurance Agents of Virginia, visit .About Elephant Insurance:Elephant Insurance is an auto insurance company that provides consumers with the tools and advice they need to buy and use auto insurance. Elephant is known for its customer focus, innovative pricing, and inclusive work culture.Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, Elephant is a wholly owned subsidiary of Admiral Group, plc., a FTSE 100 company and one of the U.K.'s leading insurers with a presence in eight countries and millions of customers worldwide. Elephant is listed by Forbes as one of America's Best Insurance Companies 2023 and certified as a Great Place to Work. To learn more, visit elephant.About Independent Insurance Agents of VirginiaFounded in 1898, the Independent Insurance Agents of Virginia (IIAV) is a trusted advocate for independent insurance agents throughout the state. IIAV provides education, legislative support, and professional resources to empower its members and strengthen the insurance industry in Virginia.

Susan Buck

Elephant Insurance

+1 877-218-7865

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.