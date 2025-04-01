Air Products To Broadcast Fiscal 2025 Second Quarter Earnings Teleconference On May 1, 2025

LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa., April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Products (NYSE:APD ) will hold a conference call to discuss its fiscal 2025 second quarter financial results on Thursday, May 1, 2025 at 8:00 a.m. ET. The teleconference will be open to the public and the media in listen-only mode by telephone and Internet broadcast.

APD Q2FY25 live teleconference: 773-305-6865

Passcode: 7519932

Internet broadcast/slides: Available on the Event Details page on Air Products' Investor Relations website.

Internet replay: Available on the Event Details page on Air Products' Investor Relations website.

About Air Products

Air Products (NYSE: APD ) is a world-leading industrial gases company in operation for over 80 years focused on serving energy, environmental, and emerging markets and generating a cleaner future. The Company supplies essential industrial gases, related equipment and applications expertise to customers in dozens of industries, including refining, chemicals, metals, electronics, manufacturing, medical and food. As the leading global supplier of hydrogen, Air Products also develops, engineers, builds, owns and operates some of the world's largest clean hydrogen projects, supporting the transition to low- and zero-carbon energy in the industrial and heavy-duty transportation sectors. Through its sale of equipment businesses, the Company also provides turbomachinery, membrane systems and cryogenic containers globally.

The Company had fiscal 2024 sales of $12.1 billion from operations in approximately 50 countries and has a current market capitalization of about $65 billion. Approximately 23,000 passionate, talented and committed employees from diverse backgrounds are driven by Air Products' higher purpose to create innovative solutions that benefit the environment, enhance sustainability and reimagine what's possible to address the challenges facing customers, communities, and the world. For more information, visit or follow us on LinkedIn , X , Facebook or Instagram .

