Velvet Brings Its Award-Winning Dispensary Experience To Brentwood

The California-based Chain Opens March 20, 2025 at the corner of Wilshire & Bundy

LOS ANGELES, April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Velvet Cannabis has just arrived in Brentwood, bringing its award-winning dispensary experience to the West Side of Los Angeles - 12071 Wilshire Blvd at Bundy Dr.

Rooted in California, with stores in Los Angeles (Eagle Rock), the San Francisco Bay Area (Martinez), and Wine Country (Napa), Velvet has grown a reputation for excellence based on its well-curated menu of cannabis products and friendly, knowledgeable budtenders. Visitors can expect white-glove customer service from the moment they arrive, with budtenders on hand to guide them through a wide array of recreational and wellness products, including cannabis flower, edibles, CBD oils, topicals, tinctures, vapes, drinks and more.

"We are thrilled to bring our award-winning cannabis retail experience to the Brentwood - Santa Monica community," says Farid Harrison, co-founder and CEO. "We have built a unique and elevated customer experience, through our consistent stock of the best brands available, our connections to local growers, and our commitment to developing our staff, who are as passionate about our vision as we are."

With its generous benefits and commitment to work-life balance, Velvet cultivates a loyal staff of budtenders who act as consultants to help customers find products to suit their needs. This model secured Velvet's flagship store awards for both "Best Dispensary" and "Best CBD Store" from East Bay Times the last four years, and Velvet has annually ranked first in California – second nationally – in Cannabis Business Times' "Best Cannabis Companies to Work For," since they opened their first location five years ago.

Velvet Brentwood will have something for everyone, whether they are long-time cannabis enthusiasts or just beginning to explore. As at their other locations, Velvet's bright, airy store is open daily from 9am to 9pm, with exceptional daily deals and everyday discounts for military, veterans and seniors. Explore their menu and get more details at

