Momentum Technologies Awarded On TIME's America's Top Greentech Companies 2025 List

CARROLLTON, Texas, April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Momentum Technologies has been awarded on TIME's list of America's Top GreenTech Companies 2025 . This prestigious award is presented by TIME and Statista Inc., the leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The award list was announced on March 25th, 2025, and can be viewed on TIME's website.

Statista gathered and scrutinized data from over 4,300 companies, and awarded the top 250 based on three evaluation criteria:



Positive environmental impact: The scoring is based on impact data such as the quality and impact of their product/service portfolio, as well as the expertise of their leadership team provided by HolonIQ

Financial strength: The scoring is based on the analysis of financial data points e.g., revenue, employee or funding information Innovation drive: The scoring is based on the Patent Asset Index featured in LexisNexis® Intellectual Property Solutions

In support of the research, Statista gathered data from company applications, annual reports, media monitoring, and other public sources. Additionally, Statista worked with specialized data partners HolonIQ and LexisNexis® Intellectual Property Solutions to further strengthen the data quality.

Based on the study results, Momentum is ecstatic to be recognized on TIME's list of America's Top GreenTech Companies 2025.

Statista publishes hundreds of worldwide industry rankings and company listings with high-profile media partners. This research and analysis service is based on the success of statista, the leading data and business intelligence portal that provides statistics, relevant business data, and various market and consumer studies and surveys.

"Being recognized on TIME's list of America's Top GreenTech Companies is an honor and a testament to our team's relentless innovation and commitment to environmental impact," said Mahesh Konduru, CEO of Momentum. "We are dedicated to developing sustainable solutions that redefine how critical minerals are recovered and reused. This award reinforces the importance of our work in building a true circular supply chain."

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Momentum Technologies

Amanda Gilpin

214.796.0415

[email protected]

SOURCE Momentum Technologies

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED