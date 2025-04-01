Trellist Celebrates 30 Years Of Innovation, Partnership, And Impact

MENAFN - PR Newswire) From the very beginning, Trellist has been a catalyst for change and an innovator in the industry, continuously evolving alongside emerging technologies. From designing custom digital experiences to helping enterprises adapt their messaging to new technology platforms embraced by consumers, Trellist's entrepreneurial spirit, creative thinking, and partnership mentality have helped clients innovate, improve performance, and achieve measurable success.

A Legacy of Innovation, a Future of Possibilities

For 30 years, Trellist has pushed the boundaries of marketing and technology-helping clients harness data, enhance customer engagement, and stay ahead of digital disruption. Most recently, the company has focused on AI-driven personalization, marketing automation, predictive analytics, and next-generation digital experiences, ensuring clients remain competitive in an ever-changing landscape.

"Reaching this milestone is a testament to our incredible team, our valued clients, and our commitment to driving innovation," said Maria Gunther, CEO at Trellist. "We've built a company that thrives on collaboration, technology, and strategy. As we look ahead, we're excited to continue shaping the future with AI-powered insights, dynamic digital solutions, and a relentless focus on client success."

Looking Ahead: Trellist's Commitment to the Future

As Trellist steps into its fourth decade, the company remains focused on driving digital transformation through AI, data intelligence, marketing automation, and customer experience innovation. Trellist continues to evolve-leveraging its expertise in MarTech strategy, enterprise AI integration, and digital experience platforms to help clients adapt, grow, and lead in their industries.

"This anniversary is a celebration of what we've always been-a group of intelligent problem-solvers with an entrepreneurial spirit, driven to be a catalyst for change, and built on a model-based framework that allows us to bend and flex as the industry changes," said David Atadan, Founder of Trellist and Leader of the company's Ventures Unit.

About Trellist Marketing and Technology

Trellist Marketing and Technology is a professional services and solutions firm in marketing and technology that empowers businesses to achieve measurable growth and sustained success. Serving a diverse range of clients-from Fortune 500 companies to mid-tier businesses and emerging markets-Trellist delivers tailored, innovative solutions through a collaborative approach that integrates deep expertise in both marketing and technology.

Our commitment to understanding each client's unique challenges allows us to provide customized strategies that drive impactful results. Trellist is proud to be veteran-owned and 100% U.S.-based, bringing a strong commitment to integrity and excellence to everything we do.

For more information about Trellist's 30th Anniversary and services, visit Trellist or follow us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Trellist Marketing and Technology