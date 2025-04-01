United To Hold Webcast Of First-Quarter 2025 Financial Results
CHICAGO, April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- United will hold a conference call to discuss first-quarter 2025 financial results on Wednesday, April 16 at 9:30 a.m. CT/10:30 a.m. ET.
A live, listen-only webcast of the conference call will be available at href="" rel="nofollow" unite . The company will issue its first-quarter results and outlook after market close on Tuesday, April 15.
About United
At United, Good Leads The Way . With U.S. hubs in Chicago, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, New York/Newark, San Francisco and Washington, D.C., United operates the most comprehensive global route network among North American carriers, and is now the largest airline in the world as measured by available seat miles. For more about how to join the United team, please visit and more information about the company is at . United Airlines Holdings, Inc., the parent company of United Airlines, Inc., is traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol "UAL".
