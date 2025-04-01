Inventhelp Inventors Develop Modified Rake (ADA-107)
PITTSBURGH, April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a newly designed rake with added features to better accommodate the height of the user, as well as the task at hand," said one of two inventors, from Griffin, Ga., "so we invented THE RAKE. Our design would offer users a better grip and optimum control while raking lawn debris."
The invention provides an improved design for a rake. In doing so, it allows more work to be done with less effort while raking. As a result, it saves time, it reduces physical strain, and could reduce risk of blisters during use. The invention features an ergonomic and versatile design that is easy to use so it is ideal for landscapers, trades people, gardeners, homeowners, etc. Additionally, a prototype is available.
The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-ADA-107, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .
