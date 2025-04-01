The Highly Anticipated AC Hotel Pasadena Officially Opens In Los Angeles

MENAFN - PR Newswire) AC Hotel Pasadena boasts over 9,500 square feet of flexible meeting and event space, including a ballroom and an executive boardroom, making it an ideal venue for business and social gatherings. The hotel's inviting public spaces foster relaxation and social engagement. The AC Lounge, with its expertly crafted cocktails and tapas, offers a stylish setting with a street-side patio, lush landscaping, and fire features. The AC Kitchen serves a European-inspired breakfast, while the AC Café, in partnership with Jones Coffee, provides handcrafted specialty coffee in a chic, European-style setting. Additional amenities include the AC Library, an intimate space for reading or work, and a state-of-the-art fitness center for guests.

Set to open in Q2, the rooftop restaurant and bar will offer breathtaking city and mountain views alongside an innovative, globally inspired menu curated by Boulevard Hospitality Group. The venue will showcase fresh, locally sourced ingredients, creative cocktails, and a curated wine list, further enhancing Pasadena's dynamic dining scene.

"We are thrilled to open AC Hotel Pasadena and welcome guests to experience modern design, European-inspired hospitality, and the vibrant energy of Pasadena," said Ben Spaulding, General Manager at AC Hotel Pasadena. "With our thoughtfully crafted spaces, exceptional service, and prime location, we look forward to creating unforgettable stays for every traveler."

