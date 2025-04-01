The Highly Anticipated AC Hotel Pasadena Officially Opens In Los Angeles
Set to open in Q2, the rooftop restaurant and bar will offer breathtaking city and mountain views alongside an innovative, globally inspired menu curated by Boulevard Hospitality Group. The venue will showcase fresh, locally sourced ingredients, creative cocktails, and a curated wine list, further enhancing Pasadena's dynamic dining scene.
"We are thrilled to open AC Hotel Pasadena and welcome guests to experience modern design, European-inspired hospitality, and the vibrant energy of Pasadena," said Ben Spaulding, General Manager at AC Hotel Pasadena. "With our thoughtfully crafted spaces, exceptional service, and prime location, we look forward to creating unforgettable stays for every traveler."
For more information, please visit the hotel's website HERE / @achotelpasadena
