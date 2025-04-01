Applications For The American Board Of Medical Specialties 2025-2026 Visiting Scholars Program Are Now Available

Informational Webinar Scheduled for April 15, 2025

CHICAGO, April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Board of Medical Specialties (ABMS) is now accepting applications for its 2025-2026 ABMS Visiting Scholars Program TM. This one-year, part-time program positions early-career physicians and research professionals as active contributors and future leaders in health care. Since the program's 2014 inception, 75 individuals have participated. Applications for the new cohort must be received by 11:59 pm (CT) on June 23, 2025.

The ABMS Visiting Scholars Program allows participants to:



Conduct research of value to their home institutions and the larger certification community.

Strengthen research methodologies, data analytics, and overcome barriers in consultation with research mentors, Scholar peers and alumni, ABMS leaders, and subject matter experts.

Develop a robust professional network of national health care thought leaders from specialty Member Boards, national thought leaders across the medical education curriculum, research mentors, peers, and alumni Scholars.

Engage with the ABMS community through participation in ABMS committee meetings, Member Board executive forums, ABMS Stakeholder Council meetings, ABMS-sponsored symposia, and other professional forums. Disseminate research nationally across the certification, medical education, and quality improvement communities.

During the program year, Scholars remain at their home institutions and work with self-selected mentors. At monthly virtual sessions, Scholars present their projects and provide updates to their peers, mentors, subject matter experts, and ABMS Visiting Scholar alumni. Scholars in this cohort will have the opportunity to present their research findings before a national audience at ABMS Conference 2026.

Early-career physicians, junior faculty, fellows, and residents are eligible, as well as individuals holding master or doctorate degrees in public health, health services research, educational evaluation and statistics, health policy and administration, or other relevant disciplines. Grants of $15,000 will be awarded to support research and travel expenses associated with program participation. The grant may be applied to an existing research project with a new scope or an original research project.

Applicants can align their research submissions with the research priorities of the ABMS Research and Education Foundation (REF) or with one or more of the research priorities identified by sponsoring ABMS Member Boards. All applicants should consider the impact of their proposed research project on reducing health disparities and contributing to the development of a qualified and diversified workforce.

Scholars are selected based on the quality of their proposed research project, the relevance of their research to the ABMS certification research priorities, and the likelihood of making substantial progress on the project during the cohort year. Applications developed in collaboration with one or more ABMS Member Boards may receive priority. Selected Scholars will be notified in August 2025, and the program begins in September 2025.

In addition to the ABMS REF, the 2025-2026 ABMS Visiting Scholars sponsors include the following ABMS Member Boards: Allergy and Immunology, Dermatology, Emergency Medicine, Internal Medicine (Foundation), Obstetrics and Gynecology, Ophthalmology, Orthopaedic Surgery, Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, Radiology, Surgery, and Urology.

Interested researchers can learn about the ABMS Visiting Scholars Program during an informational webinar at 5:00 pm (CT) on April 15, 2025. The webinar will be recorded and shared with all registered attendees. For additional information, contact [email protected] .

About ABMS

Established in 1933, the American Board of Medical Specialties (ABMS) is responsible for the creation of standards overseeing physician certification in the United States. Dedicated to improving the quality of care to the patients, families, and communities they serve, the 24 ABMS Member Boards develop educational and professional standards and programs of assessment to certify physicians and medical specialists. More than 997,000 physicians and medical specialists are certified by one or more of the ABMS Member Boards in one or more of 38 specialties and 89 subspecialties. For more information about ABMS, visit abms or call (312) 436-2600.

