Viva Las Vegas! PVF Championship Set For Entertainment Capital

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The "Match for A Million" offers the most lucrative prize in American volleyball. The winning team earns a one million dollar bonus to be distributed among its roster players. Two semifinal matches will precede the title match on Friday evening. All three matches will be broadcast nationally on CBS Sports Network, continuing PVF's mission to bring unmatched visibility to its athletes and fans.

"Las Vegas is a destination city and the destination each PVF team fights to reach at the end of our extremely competitive season," touted Jen Spicher, Pro Volleyball Federation CEO. "We've built the most competitive league in the sport, and this championship is the culmination of an incredible season. We are thrilled to give our fans and followers a great reason to travel there to watch our top teams in person as they compete for a million dollars. Whether you're a lifelong fan or new to PVF, Vegas is the place to be."

Lee's Family Forum is a 5,567-seat state-of-the-art arena designed for high-energy competition. Opened in 2022, the venue blends modern amenities with a versatile layout, providing a premium experience for fans and athletes alike. Just minutes from the Las Vegas Strip, it's the perfect setting for the PVF's marquee moment. Tickets to the championship match will be available soon via ProVolleyball and the Lee's Family Forum box office.

"Lee's Family Forum has loved being Henderson's home for professional volleyball, and we are thrilled to host the Pro Volleyball Federation's second championship," said Paul Shlisky, SVP & GM of Lee's Family Forum. "Our arena is no stranger to high-intensity, action-packed events, and we can't wait to welcome the league's top teams and passionate fans for an unforgettable championship atmosphere."

"As the proud home of the Vegas Thrill and one of the inaugural cities in Pro Volleyball Federation, we're excited to welcome back elite athletes and passionate volleyball fans from across the country for an unforgettable championship weekend in a city built for world-class events," said Steve Hill, CEO and president of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.

PVF action continues this weekend with three matches on tap Saturday, including a national broadcast on CBS Sports Network (Vegas at Grand Rapids).

ABOUT PRO VOLLEYBALL FEDERATION

Pro Volleyball Federation is the leading professional volleyball league in the United States. PVF sets the standard for the sport, offering the largest number of franchises, unmatched attendance, extensive broadcast coverage and substantial championship prize money. It combines top-tier talent, including NCAA stars and international athletes, with cutting-edge production and technology to provide fans with an unmatched viewing experience. As a vital link between collegiate volleyball and the professional stage, PVF is dedicated to shaping the future of the sport and increasing visibility for its athletes. For more information, visit ProVolleyball .

ABOUT LEE'S FAMILY FORUM

Lee's Family Forum is a multi-purpose venue in Henderson, Nev., just minutes from the Las Vegas Strip, featuring a 5,567 fixed seating capacity for hockey and indoor football. A product of a public-private partnership between the City of Henderson and a group of investors led by Bill Foley, the arena opened in March 2022, was renamed in April 2024 and is operated by the Foley Entertainment Group. Lee's Family Forum is the home of the American Hockey League's Henderson Silver Knights, the Indoor Football League's Vegas Knight Hawks, the Pro Volleyball Federation's Vegas Thrill, the National Lacrosse League's Las Vegas Desert Dogs, the Big West Basketball Championships, the Southern Nevada Sports Hall of Fame, the Craggy Range Sports Bar & Grill and The Saddlery team store. For the latest news and information on Lee's Family Forum visit LeesFamilyForum and follow the arena on Facebook, X and Instagram.

SOURCE Pro Volleyball Federation