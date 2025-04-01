Susan Gonzales Selected As Women In AI North America Finalist For AI Social Impact Leader Of The Year

SAN FRANCISCO , CA, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- AIandYou , a non-profit founded in 2019 that educates ordinary people about artificial intelligence (AI) through educational resources, announced today that founder and CEO, Susan Gonzales , has been selected as a finalist for the 2025 Women in AI Awards North America's AI for Good Award - AI for Social Impact Leader of the Year. This recognition highlights the need for global AI literacy to prepare ordinary people for the opportunities and challenges associated with AI.The Women in AI Awards North America is a prestigious annual event celebrating the achievements of women and allies making significant contributions to the artificial intelligence landscape across the United States, Canada, and Mexico. In its third year, the 2025 awards will honor 170 finalists at the Women in AI Summit & Awards North America on June 6, 2025, in Toronto, Canada.“It is an honor to be selected as a finalist for this award and thank Women in AI global leadership for the recognition, as a a nonprofit dedicated to empowering individuals with AI literacy” said Gonzales.“I am deeply passionate about this work and believe it is essential for everyone to grasp the fundamentals of AI in order to succeed in today's fast-paced, ever-changing world.”This year, over 250 nominations were received across 12 diverse categories, showcasing the breadth of expertise and influence women and allies have across AI disciplines. Nominees undergo a rigorous evaluation process led by a 55-member expert jury panel, with strategic guidance from 13 Boards of Advisors. Finalists, winners, and special jury recognitions will be honored on stage at the awards ceremony on June 6, 2025, in Toronto, Canada.Learn more about AIandYouLearn more about the 2025 Women in AI Summit and AwardsAbout AIandYouAIandYou, founded in 2019, aims to educate ordinary people about artificial intelligence's benefits, challenges, and risks. The organization offers easy-to-understand, free online content and hosts community AI events to help people prepare for the changes created with AI. Based in the Bay Area, AIandYou was founded by Susan Gonzales, a former tech executive, when she identified the chasm between the AI ecosystem and ordinary people more information about AIandYou and their AI educational content, visit or visit us on social media: Facebook, X, LinkedIn, or Instagram.

