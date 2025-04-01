CORRECTION: Costa Rica Recovery To Offer 50% Discount Toward Residential Drug Rehab Program To Costa Rica Residents

Costa Rica Recovery Logo

The new owner of the immersive and holistic recovery center wants to make its personalized drug rehabilitation program more accessible to Costa Rican residents.

- Scott Huseby, President and CEO of Costa Rica Recovery

SAN JOSé, COSTA RICA, April 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- CORRECTION: A previous version of this press release listed the location as San José, CA. Costa Rica Recovery is located in San José, Costa Rica.

Costa Rica Recovery, a residential drug rehabilitation program in San José, is offering a 50% discount to Costa Rica residents who want to receive immersive and holistic addiction treatment at the center. Residents must have lived in the country for a minimum of 10 years.

The treatment center, originally opened by a U.S. veteran, was recently purchased by Scott Huseby, an expatriate from the United States, who had moved to Costa Rica after receiving treatment for drug and alcohol addiction himself. Scott was inspired to help others experience“the miracle of recovery” and wants to make high-quality addiction treatment more accessible to Costa Rica residents.

“Addiction touches people of every background, and by making treatment available, we aim to make a positive difference in San José, and all of Costa Rica,” said Scott.

Through Scott's daily involvement in 12-Step recovery meetings in Costa Rica, he learned that there is as much, or possibly more, stigma and misunderstanding about addiction and its causes in Costa Rica than in his home country of the United States.“Despite a growing recognition of addiction as a public health issue in Costa Rica, stigma remains a major barrier to seeking help. We must stop shaming people who have a medical condition that is progressive and potentially deadly if left untreated,” says Scott.“The hope is that our clients can become examples for others in the community, offering their experience and hope to newcomers and others who are struggling with substance addiction.”

More About Costa Rica Recovery

Costa Rica Recovery is a private residential drug rehab program that offers a personalized recovery experience while the client is away from the pressures and stresses of home. This allows the person receiving treatment to really focus on making changes in their lives.

President and CEO Scott Huseby has collaborated with the clinical team to create a holistic experience that is deeper than just 'stopping the drug or alcohol use' and allows its clients to complete the program well-grounded in recovery.

Evidence-based therapeutic practices like cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT), dialectical behavior therapy (DBT), rational emotive behavioral therapy (REBT) are incorporated into the one-on-one counseling sessions to help the client progress through the stages of change.

There are also many experiential and holistic elements included, such as yoga, mindfulness and meditation activities, art therapy and nature excursions to help complete the transition to a joyous life without drugs or alcohol.

“We want our alumni to leave here not only sober, but having cultivated a strong mind-body connection, which will allow them to recognize stressors in their lives that may cause a temptation to relapse. It's so important that we address the physical, spiritual, and mental aspects of recovery while our clients are here,” said Scott.

To Get Started:

If you are a Costa Rican resident and you want to take advantage of this offer, call 1 (866) 804-1793 or fill out a form on the contact page of Costa Rica Recovery's website here:

For More Information:

Costa Rica Recovery Center can be reached at 1 (866) 804-1793, or through their website: . The facility is located in the city of San José, Costa Rica.

