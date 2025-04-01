Vanche Gujarat: A Revolutionary Initiative Of PM Modi In 2010, To Inspire Culture Of Reading Among Youth

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 1 (IANS) From Swachh Bharat to Ujwala Yojana to PM Awas Yojana to Make in India initiative, many such schemes are understood to be the brainchild of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. However, his tenure as the Chief Minister of Gujarat seems to be equally eventful and trailblazing.

Fifteen years ago, as Gujarat CM, Narendra Modi launched a revolutionary movement titled 'Vanche Gujarat' with an aim to inspire a culture of reading and knowledge among the state youth. Concepts of Granth Mandir, Tartu Pustak, and Shreshtha Vachak competitions were introduced, creating enough buzz and excitement among the youth.

The information about the Vanche Gujarat scheme has been shared by Modi Story, a popular social media handle on X.

Sharing the interesting developments, the X handle writes,“From establishing Granth Mandirs to innovative concepts like Tartu Pustak and Shreshtha Vachak competitions, this movement aimed to make books accessible to all.”

It also sheds light on the powerful slogan“Pushp Nahi Pustak,” elaborating on how CM Modi encouraged people to gift books instead of flowers, sparking intellectual curiosity and growth.

A unique concept of 'floating book' was also introduced, under which a single book was circulated within a group of 10-12 students, and then it would eventually be submitted to a library.

Under the 'Jeevan Vartan Shivir' programme, more than 1200 bright students were brought face to face with noted literary figures, where they interacted with acclaimed achievers in respective fields and gained practical understanding of many subjects.

Under a one-of-a-kind campaign titled 'Ek Saath Padhe Gujarat', students from across the state participated in the programme irrespective of the educational infrastructure. Some were seated inside the classroom, some on the grass, and others sat wherever they found space to study.

The Modi Story further informs that the Bhutan government got so influenced by these programmes that it tried implementing them in its own country.