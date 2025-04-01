Israel Embassy Shares Ghibli Showcasing PM Modi-Netanyahu Friendship

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 1 (IANS) The Israel Embassy in India shared a heartwarming message on social media platform 'X' on Tuesday, showcasing the friendship between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, illustrated through a beautiful Ghibli-style art piece.

The tweet, with the hashtag #GhibliStudio and a flag of both nations, captures the bond between the two leaders, symbolising the strong diplomatic ties between India and Israel.

“A #Ghibli tale of friendship @narendramodi @netanyahu,” the social media post reads.

This artistic portrayal comes at a time when India and Israel continue to deepen their relationship across various sectors, from defense and technology to trade and agriculture.

The two leaders have been instrumental in driving forward a growing partnership, with shared values such as entrepreneurship, innovation, and the belief in free markets.

Israel's Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, recently highlighted the growing importance of India as a key global player under PM Modi's leadership.

He praised India for its achievements and expressed admiration for the strong friendship between Modi and Netanyahu.

“We are actually looking with admiration at the achievements of India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. His friendship is very dear to us. We saw he was the first to call us following the 7th of October (Hamas attack). We saw how he stood by us during the last year and a half. We know that we think alike on many things. We look at things in a similar way. We have similar challenges. Therefore, I am confident that in the coming years, we'll be able to do many more things together,” Azar told IANS in an exclusive interview in February.

Meanwhile, Ghibli is a new trend that has taken over social media platforms like Instagram and X ever since OpenAI's GPT-4o update was released.

The viral phenomenon, dubbed“Ghibli-style AI images,” is quickly gaining traction across various platforms.

The term 'Ghibli' refers to a Libyan Arabic word for a hot desert wind and is now widely recognised as a reference to the Japanese animation studio 'Studio Ghibli', known for its iconic films like 'My Neighbor Totoro' and 'Princess Mononoke'.