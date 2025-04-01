Bihar: Jan Aushadhi Kendra Emerging As 'Beacon Of Hope' For The People Of Ara

MENAFN - IANS) Ara (Bihar), April 1 (IANS) The Pradhan Mantri Jan Aushadhi Kendra (PMBJK), an initiative by the Narendra Modi government, is rapidly emerging as a beacon of hope for the residents of Bihar's Ara. Located within the Ara Sadar Hospital, this Kendra provides affordable medicines for a range of serious health conditions such as diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, kidney issues, and cancer.

Patients and their relatives form long queues at the first Jan Aushadhi Kendra in Ara, eager to access life-saving medicines at significantly reduced prices. In addition to medicines, the centre also offers sanitary pads for women at much lower rates than those available in the market, further supporting the community's health needs.

Speaking to IANS, Nagendra Chaudhary said: "This is the first shop in Bhojpur district located in the Sadar Hospital. While there are other medicine shops outside, our Jan Aushadhi Kendra offers medicines at cheaper rates. All essential medicines for BP, sugar, heart disease, and cancer are available here. Sometimes the stock runs out due to high demand, as people want to stock up on affordable medicines for chronic illnesses. This initiative is Modi Ji's dream project, providing quality medicines to the poor at affordable prices. People often buy five boxes of medicines to stock up at home."

To make quality generic medicines available at affordable prices to all, the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana was launched in November 2008 by the Department of Pharmaceuticals, under the Union Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilisers, in collaboration with Central Pharma Public Sector Undertakings.

Under the scheme, dedicated outlets known as Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendras are opened to provide generic medicines at affordable prices.

Every year, March 7 is celebrated as 'Jan Aushadhi Diwas' to raise awareness about the scheme and promote the use of generic medicines. Recently, week-long events were organised across the country from March 1 to 7 to support this initiative.