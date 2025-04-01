Applications Now Open For 2025 QBE Accelicity Resilience Challenge

QBE Insurance and Leading Cities seeking innovative solutions for stronger communities

NEW YORK, April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- QBE Insurance today announced that applications are now open for the 2025 QBE AcceliCITY Resilience Challenge, powered by Leading Cities. Entrepreneurs with pioneering ideas that leverage smart-city solutions that enhance community resilience, urban risk mitigation, equity and sustainability are encouraged to apply by April 30, 2025, at AcceliCITY .

The QBE AcceliCITY Resilience Challenge connects innovative entrepreneurs from around the world with local communities to develop and expand solutions addressing global challenges. The winner of the QBE AcceliCITY Resilience Challenge will receive a single $100,000 grand prize for a city pilot project, in addition to the opportunity to compete for a $25,000 property technology (Proptech) prize (if eligible) and one of two $25,000 people's choice awards. Additionally, the top 100 selected entrepreneurs will benefit from a 6-month Public-Private Partnership Preparedness training and certification through Leading Cities Academy. They will also gain access to mentorship, client-investor matchmaking and publicity opportunities.

"Now in its seventh year, the QBE AcceliCITY Resilience Challenge continues its mission to empower startups dedicated to enhancing resilience in urban environments," said Chris Castaldo, Chief Financial Officer at QBE North America and QBE AcceliCITY Executive Sponsor. "This challenge provides entrepreneurs with direct access to a global network of leaders, investors and corporate partners, helping them deploy their solutions where they are needed most."

Last year's grand prize winner, Gravity Water , was recognized as the City Solution of the Year for its innovative rainwater harvesting technology, which strengthens water security and climate resilience in vulnerable communities. Gravity Water was selected from a competitive pool of more than 740 entrepreneurs representing 70 countries.

"Floods, fires, and extreme weather are driving cities to crisis worldwide, demanding bold action," said Michael Lake, President and CEO of Leading Cities. "Innovation is not optional – it is essential to build social, economic, and structural resilience globally. By joining forces, visionary entrepreneurs and city leaders can leverage groundbreaking solutions to help communities not just survive but thrive."

In addition to the main $100,000 grand prize, participants can also compete for the Proptech prize. This category focuses on property-technology solutions aimed at mitigating losses where commercial property insurance intersects with sustainability. Eligible solutions aim to identify or reduce risks, minimize property damage, or alleviate the impacts of business disruptions. The winner of the Proptech prize will receive $25,000, along with the chance to obtain customized support from QBE.

Applications for the 2025 QBE AcceliCITY Resilience Challenge are open now through to April 30, 2025. To apply or learn more, visit the AcceliCITY website .

About QBE North America

QBE North America is a global insurance leader helping customers solve unique risks, so they can stay focused on their future. QBE Insurance Group's results can be found at qbe . Headquartered in Sydney, Australia, QBE operates out of 26 countries around the globe, with a presence in every key insurance market. The North America division, headquartered in New York, conducts business primarily through its insurance company subsidiaries. The actual terms and conditions of any insurance coverage are subject to the language of the policies as issued. Additional information can be found at qbe/us or follow QBE North America on LinkedIn , Facebook and Instagram .

About Leading Cities

Leading Cities is a global nonprofit committed to building resilient, sustainable communities through innovation and collaboration. By connecting startups with governments, corporations, and investors, Leading Cities helps accelerate the deployment of solutions that strengthen urban resilience worldwide. Learn more at .

