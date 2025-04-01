Crosscountry Mortgage Leads Industry With Most Originators On Scotsman Guide List

Scotsman Guide's Top Originators is the industry's most comprehensive verified rankings of the nation's top-producing residential loan officers. More than 5,500 entries industry-wide were submitted for the 2025 rankings. To qualify, originators must have produced at least $25 million in residential loan volume or closed 75 loans during 2024.

With over 3,500 loan officers across more than 700 branches nationwide, CCM continues to earn accolades and lead the mortgage industry with top talent and best-in-class solutions for borrowers.

