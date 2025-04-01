Aditude Ranks No. 7 On Inc. Magazine’S List Of Fastest-Growing Companies In The Northeast Region With 705% Revenue Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inc., the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future, today revealed that Aditude is No. 7 on its fifth annual Inc. Regionals: Northeast list , the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in the Northeast, which includes Pennsylvania, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, and New Jersey.

“Our journey at Aditude has been nothing short of incredible. Being ranked No. 7 in the Northeast is a testament to our team's hard work, passion, and expertise. We are proud of our impact on publishers and the ad tech industry, and this recognition from Inc. Magazine fuels our drive to push even further,” said Jared Siegal, CEO of Aditude.“To our team, publishers, and partners-thank you for trusting us. We're only going up from here.”

The companies on this list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Northeast. Between 2021 and 2023, these 154 private companies had a median growth rate of 100 percent; by 2023, they'd also added 9,114 jobs and $6.7 billion to the region's economy.

“The honorees on this year's Inc. Regionals list are true trailblazers driving economic growth in their respective regions, industries, and beyond. This list celebrates their achievements and tells the stories of remarkable companies that are fueling growth and adding jobs in local economies throughout the country,” said Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc.

From 2021 to 2023, Aditude experienced substantial growth-expanding our team across North America and Europe, significantly increasing revenue, and rapidly growing our publisher network. This momentum set the stage for an ambitious 2024, during which we acquired CPMStar and Hashtag Labs within a six-month span. These strategic acquisitions aligned perfectly with our mission to help publishers thrive, further strengthening our ad tech capabilities, enhancing our managed services, and expanding the scale and impact of our offerings.

Aditude is a leading ad tech platform designed to put publishers in control. Unlike walled gardens, we provide publishers with an open and flexible platform that provides comprehensive control and unrestricted, transparent access to demand. From header bidding wrapper to dynamic flooring to data-driven insights, Aditude simplifies ad operations and maximizes revenue. Our flexible SaaS and rev-share models let publishers choose what works best for them. Learn more at aditude.com .

The 2025 Inc. Regionals are ranked according to percentage revenue growth over two years. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent-not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies-as of December 31, 2023. (Since then, a number of companies on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2021 is $100,000; the minimum for 2023 is $1 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit .

