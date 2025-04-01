Solomon Partners Hires Jon Pritti As A Partner In The Healthcare Group

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solomon Partners , a leading financial advisory firm and independent affiliate of Natixis, today announced the appointment of Jon Pritti as a new Partner in its Healthcare Group, where he will lead the firm's expansion into the fast-growing Healthcare Technology sub-sector.

“Jon's experience and industry expertise will be invaluable to our growing Healthcare team and expand Solomon's coverage in the Healthcare Technology space,” said Solomon Partners' CEO Marc Cooper.

Mr. Pritti joins Solomon with over two decades of investment banking experience, most recently serving as a Senior Managing Director in the Private Equity Advisory group at Guggenheim Securities. Prior to that role, he served as Managing Director in the Healthcare Investment Banking practice and Head of Healthcare Technology at Houlihan Lokey. Mr. Pritti earned a BBA from Emory University and an MBA from Columbia Business School.

“We are incredibly fortunate to welcome a banker with Jon's background and extensive network. Jon will be a critical addition to the team as we continue to expand our capabilities to deliver exceptional service to our clients,” said Jon Hammack , a Partner and Head of Solomon's Healthcare Group.

“I have been impressed by Solomon's collaborative, client-centric approach,” Mr. Pritti said.“This is an exciting era for Healthcare Technology, and I look forward to working with my new partners to help Solomon expand its services in this part of the healthcare ecosystem.”

About Solomon Partners

Founded in 1989, Solomon Partners is a leading financial advisory firm with a legacy as one of the oldest independent investment banks. Our difference is unmatched industry knowledge in the sectors we cover, creating superior value with unrivaled wisdom for our clients. We advise clients on mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, recapitalizations, capital markets solutions and activism defense across a range of verticals. These include Business Services, Consumer Retail, Distribution, Financial Institutions, FinTech, Financial Sponsors, Healthcare, Grocery, Pharmacy & Restaurants, Healthcare, Industrials, Infrastructure, Power & Renewables, Media and Technology. Solomon Partners is an independently operated affiliate of Natixis, part of Groupe BPCE. For further information, visit solomonpartners.com .

