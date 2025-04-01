UPDATE – Liquidia Corporation To Present At The 24Th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MORRISVILLE, N.C., April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ: LQDA), a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies for patients with rare cardiopulmonary disease, today announced that the company will provide an overview of the company's business at a fireside chat at the 24Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, April 9, 2025, beginning at 8:45 a.m. ET.

Access to a webcast of the presentation will be available on the“Investors” page of Liquidia's website at .

An archived, recorded version of the presentation will be available on Liquidia's website for at least 30 days following the event.

About Liquidia Corporation

Liquidia Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies for patients with rare cardiopulmonary disease. The company's current focus spans the development and commercialization of products in pulmonary hypertension and other applications of its proprietary PRINT® Technology. PRINT enabled the creation of Liquidia's lead candidate, YUTREPIATM (treprostinil) inhalation powder, an investigational drug for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD). The company is also developing L606, an investigational sustained-release formulation of treprostinil administered twice-daily with a next-generation nebulizer, and currently markets generic Treprostinil Injection for the treatment of PAH. To learn more about Liquidia, please visit .

