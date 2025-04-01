New Jersey Becomes 30Th Jurisdiction To Implement ASDSA’S “Sunucate” Legislation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ASDSA's model legislation, which allows children access to sunscreen in schools and school-sponsored events and activities, reaches 30 jurisdictions (29 states and D.C.)

Schaumburg, IL, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Jersey children will now be able to possess and utilize sunscreen on school property and at school-sponsored events or activities, provided they have written consent from a parent or guardian, eliminating the need for a doctor's note or prescription. Governor Phil Murphy signed into law a version of the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery Association's (ASDSA) SUNucate model legislation , ensuring children are protected from harmful excessive sun exposure.

The SUNucate initiative was developed by ASDSA to address barriers to sunscreen use at schools and school-sponsored events and to promote sun-safe behaviors. ASDSA and its SUNucate Coalition have been active in their advocacy to pass this law by submitting letters of support to the Senate, House and Governor; activating ASDSA members to testify in support; and collaborating with stakeholders and coalition members to support the legislation at every step. The law will take effect at the start of the 2025-26 school year.

“We commend the bill sponsors, Representative Nancy Munoz and Senator Shirley Turner, and Governor Murphy for their roles in successfully making New Jersey a SUNucated state. This is a vital public health law dedicated to the protection of students. SUNucate introduces a crucial step in instilling sun-safe habits, such as the use of sunscreen, from an early age, which is crucial in the fight against skin cancer,” said ASDS/A President Laurin Council, MD, MBA.“ASDSA looks forward to continuing to collaborate with its partners across the nation to advocate for SUNucate legislation in all 50 states.”

The need for SUNucate arose after concerns were raised by ASDSA members (board certified dermatologists) that children were not allowed to bring sunscreen to school. Sunscreens are regulated as over-the-counter drugs under the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act, making them subject to school bans. To find more information on SUNucate, visit asds.net/SUNucate .

