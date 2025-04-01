Celebrate Jazz Appreciation Month With The Jazz Sanctuary - Philadelphia's Premier Live Jazz Experience

April is National Jazz Appreciation Month, and Philadelphia's most distinctive performing arts non-profit, The Jazz Sanctuary, will lead the celebration with two free, live jazz concerts across the Greater Philadelphia region.

Alan Segal is the Founder and Executive Director of Philadelphia's most unique, non-profit performing arts group, The Jazz Sanctuary.

Two Free Live Performances Bring Jazz to Philadelphia Area This April

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- April is National Jazz Appreciation Month, and Philadelphia's most distinctive performing arts non-profit, The Jazz Sanctuary , will lead the celebration with two free, live jazz concerts across the Greater Philadelphia region.“National Jazz Appreciation Month, held every April, recognizes the profound cultural and historical impact of jazz,” said Alan Segal, founder and Executive Director of The Jazz Sanctuary.“The celebration was initiated in 2001 by Smithsonian curator John Edward Hasse. April was chosen because it aligns with the academic calendar-allowing schools and student ensembles to participate-and marks the birth month of jazz legends like Duke Ellington, Ella Fitzgerald, and Billie Holiday.“At The Jazz Sanctuary, our mission is to preserve and celebrate America's great musical invention-jazz-by bringing it to local communities,” Segal continued.“We do this through public performances, support of other charitable organizations, and our unique educational initiative, Sanctuary Jam, which provides hands-on learning for musicians at every level. We also believe in paying musicians fairly for their contributions. It's thrilling to continue this work in our 14th year with a robust schedule that supports this noble cause.”Upcoming Concerts:.Thursday, April 10 at 7:30 p.m. – Trinity Episcopal Church (Routes 202 & 413, Buckingham, PA 18912) - Enjoy“Jazz & Joe” with coffee, treats, and live music from The Jazz Sanctuary Quintet: James Dell'Orefice (piano), Eddie Etkins (saxophone), Leon Jordan Sr. (drums), Alan Segal (bass), and Randy Sutin (vibes/percussion). This 90-minute event is free and open to the public..Thursday, April 24 at 7:30 p.m. – Gloria Dei (Old Swedes') Episcopal Church (8 Christian St., Philadelphia, PA 19147) - Another“Jazz & Joe” evening featuring The Jazz Sanctuary Quintet. This two-hour concert is also free and open to all.Support for The Jazz Sanctuary comes from more than 100 individual donors, along with generous corporate sponsors including Compass Ion Advisors, Philadelphia Federal Credit Union, Quantum Think, and DMG Global.About The Jazz Sanctuary:Founded in 2011, The Jazz Sanctuary is a Philadelphia-based non-profit performing arts organization dedicated to bringing free live jazz performances to communities throughout the region. Over its 14-year history, The Jazz Sanctuary has hosted more than 830 events in diverse venues, including churches, community centers, senior residences, and public spaces. Committed to fostering connection and accessibility, the organization supports its talented musicians while ensuring that all performances remain free of charge to attendees. The Jazz Sanctuary is funded by individual donors, sponsors, and its annual matching fundraising campaigns. For more information or to support its mission, visit .

