From Awareness To Action: Execs And Leaders Must Address Workplace Violence Now

Sonji Young, Workplace Violence Awareness and Prevention Advocate (Photo Credit: Pinxit Photo)

As a number of states across the US set out to tackle workplace violence via legislation, employers must commit to doing more or risk employee safety.

- Sonji YoungBEAVERTON, OR, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As Workplace Violence Awareness Month approaches in April 2025, Sonji Young, a former C-suite executive with over 16 years of experience in HR, talent management and organizational leadership, is calling on businesses nationwide to take proactive steps in addressing and preventing workplace violence."Workplace violence is a critical yet often overlooked issue that affects employee safety, productivity, and overall organizational health," said Young. "From bullying, verbal threats to physical altercations, no industry is immune. Employers must prioritize prevention, education, and rapid response strategies to foster safer work environments."Workplace violence remains a pervasive concern, with the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reporting thousands of incidents annually. These range from harassment and intimidation to active shooter situations, disproportionately impacting frontline workers, healthcare professionals, and service employees.** Key Tips for Employers and Employees: **To mitigate risks, Sonji Young shares actionable insights for organizations :1. **Implement Comprehensive Training:** Conduct regular workplace violence prevention training, including de-escalation techniques, recognizing warning signs, and emergency response protocols. These trainings should taken at minimum on a quarterly basis by all employees, and especially those who work in Leadership, Security, Employee Relations, Audit and Legal functions within the workplace.2. **Strengthen Reporting Systems:** Ensure anonymous accessible channels for employees to report concerns without fear of retaliation. This may require utilizing third-party reporting systems to ensure neutrality and secure reporting.3. **Audit, Assess and Address Risks:** Regularly review workplace policies, physical security measures (e.g., access controls), and internal cultural factors that may contribute to unsafe conditions. You can detect many of the factors that may contribute to safety in an organization's employee survey.4. **Promote a Culture of Belonging and Respect:** Encourage open dialogue, mental health support, and zero-tolerance policies for bullying or harassment.5. **Develop Clear Response Plans:** Establish and communicate emergency procedures, including collaboration with local law enforcement."Prevention starts with leadership commitment and follow through," added Young. "By investing in education, fostering trust, and empowering employees to speak up, we can save lives and create workplaces where everyone feels secure ."For media inquiries, interviews, or speaking engagements, contact:Sonji YoungExecutive Consultant | Talent StrategistPhone: 971-704-0002E-Mail: ...Website:**About Sonji Young:**Sonji Young is a seasoned HR executive and advocate for belonging and workplace safety, with a career dedicated to fostering inclusive, respectful, and safe work environments. She has advised Fortune 500 companies, nonprofits, and government agencies on risk mitigation and employee well-being strategies.*Workplace Violence Awareness Month is observed annually in April to educate employers and employees on recognizing, preventing, and responding to violence in the workplace.*

