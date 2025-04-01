Inventhelp Inventors Develop New Swim Goggle Rack (ACC-353)
PITTSBURGH, April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a new way to store, separate and protect numerous pairs of swim goggles," said one of two inventors, from Mobile, Ala., "so we invented the SWIM GOGGLE RACK. Our design ensures goggles are protected against getting dirty or damaged."
The patent-pending invention provides an improved means to house a quantity of swim goggles. In doing so, it helps protect, organize, and display a quantity of swim goggles. As a result, it helps prevent goggles from becoming damaged or dirty. It also could increase the life of the goggles. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for swimmers, pools, swimming pool clubs or organizations, etc. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.
The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-ACC-353, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .
SOURCE InventHelpWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment