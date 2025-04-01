Wellform MD Is First In Iowa To Offer Leading-Edge Technology Using Brain Stimulation To Treat Depression

Complimentary Launch Party April 24 to Showcase New Procedure

ANKENY, Iowa, April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wellform MD , Des Moine's new physician-led center for wellness, weight loss and body sculpting, is the first in Iowa to introduce EXOMIND , a non-invasive brain stimulation treatment designed to improve mental and emotional well-being. The procedure is used for depression in the U.S. However, in Canada it is approved for anxiety, OCD and excessive eating disorders.

The applicator is placed on the patient's head and uses magnetic pulses to stimulate or suppress brain activity. EXOMIND strengthens the brain's ability to adapt and reorganize itself and leads to elevated mood, renewed motivation and greater emotional resilience. To maximize results, doctors recommend a 30-minute treatment twice a week for three weeks.

"The technology is a gamechanger for people who struggle with mental health issues, are worried about the long-term use of anti-depressives and for those who want to lose weight," says Patrick Oben, M.D ., board-certified obesity medicine physician and founder/medical director of Wellform MD. "In fact, research shows 100 percent of patients say the procedure reduced their food cravings and on average, reported losing four to five pounds after six treatments."

In addition to EXOMIND, Wellform MD offers patients leading-edge technology using muscle activation and heat to burn fat and tone and tighten face muscles. Emsculpt NEO technology induces muscle contractions and applies heat to burn fat by up to 30 percent and build muscle by 25 percent in hard-to-treat areas, such as abdomen, buttocks, arms, calves and thighs. One 30-minute treatment session of the abdomen equals 20,000 sit-ups. Emface , a non-invasive technology uses heat and muscle activation to boost collagen production and tighten facial skin. In just 20 to 30 minutes, it revitalizes the face by stimulating underlying tissue, which reduces fine lines.

For those interested in these state-of-the-art procedures, you are invited to a complimentary grand opening event, Thursday, April 24, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., at Wellform MD, 2675 N Ankeny Blvd Suite 113, Ankeny, IA. Attendees can demo these new procedures and enjoy refreshments, significant discounts on procedures, and are eligible for raffle prizes. The first 20 who call about the event receive a $100 gift certificate to apply towards treatment. To RSVP , call 515-724-9517, or log on to: .

SOURCE Wellform MD

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED