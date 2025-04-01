Houston Marathoner: Nation's First Known Woman To Run Boston Marathon After Knee Replacement Surgery

Caryn Honig did her homework and found Richard Berger, M.D ., a world-renowned orthopedic surgeon at Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush, Chicago. Dr. Berger's expertise has in part emanated from an MIT degree that has allowed him to innovate in a way that limits the cutting of muscles, tendons, and ligaments-resulting in a faster and more effective recovery.

"People shouldn't have to relinquish their dreams without a fight," says Dr. Berger. "I told Caryn I would make sure she lived her dream to continue running marathons-and she has already done that by running several marathons after knee replacement. I'm thrilled that she has her sights set on Boston."

Because Dr. Berger's procedure doesn't involve cutting of muscle, ligaments or tendons, Honig was able to walk out the door on the day of surgery and experience less pain and a much quicker recovery than those patients who have traditional replacement surgery. His minimally invasive technique also results in less scar tissue allowing elite athletes to return to their sports often in better shape than before surgery.

"Caryn deserves the ultimate respect as she has worked tirelessly to rehab her knee and ensure that she is in top shape as a runner," says Dr. Tyler Humphrey, Honig's personal trainer. "She is ready to test herself in Boston and show the world that knee surgery doesn't have to mean a hard stop for athletes."

Honig, who has completed 47 marathons -- three since having knee replacement -- runs for her life and for others. The University of Houston professor experienced the suicide of her father in 2022, then turned her passion for running into a mission to support suicide prevention, education, and awareness programs -- the annual "Poppy's Run for Life 5K & 1K ." Since that time, she has raised over $200,000 for two suicide prevention and awareness programs in Houston: the Montrose Center and Alexander JFS Houston , both which offer suicide prevention and awareness services. Caryn is running Boston in memory of those who died from suicide. Her goal is to dedicate each mile to a different person and will carry signs to remember them.

The number of women running the Boston Marathon has been steadily increasing over the years. Approximately 10,000 to 12,000 women participate annually, making up 30-40% of the total field of runners. It's estimated that somewhere between 1,000 and 2,000 women over 50 will run Boston in 2025. While there are a handful of male runners who have competed in Boston after knee replacement, there is no research suggesting a female has run after knee replacement. Karen is hoping to be the first to cross the finish line.

About Dr. Berger

With patients flying in from all over the globe for hip or knee replacements, Dr. Berger has implemented an unparalleled concierge telehealth program for hip and knee replacement patients. With Dr. Berger's Elective Surgical + Telemedicine (BEST) Experience , patients can do pre- and post-surgical virtual consultations. The BEST experience is more convenient and a time and cost saver since patients only travel to Chicago for surgery. For more information on Dr. Berger: or call 312-432-2557. For more information on Honig's mission please visit:

