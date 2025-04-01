Inventhelp Inventor Develops Modified Socks (ACC-354)

PITTSBURGH, April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new pair of socks that would allow the toes to breathe and move freely," said an inventor, from Shiloh, Ill., "so I invented THE TOELESS SOCKS. My design could be worn around the home, while sleeping, as well as with sandals or other shoes."

The patent-pending invention provides a modified design for socks. In doing so, it ensures the feet remain covered while allowing the toes to be free and breathe. As a result, it increases comfort. It also prevents the toes from being scrunched in socks. The invention features a unique design that is easy to wear so it is ideal for men, women, and children. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-ACC-354, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

