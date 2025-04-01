Carrier Details Announces API Access To The Most Trusted FMCSA Source Database

Freight team using Carrier Details-enabled tech to support stronger hiring

The Transportation Industry's Most Trusted FMCSA Compliance Database Is Now Available via Carrier Details' API

- Mark Draeb, PresidentHEBRON, ND, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Carrier Details is proud to announce the release of API access to its comprehensive FMCSA database , enabling real-time integration of up-to-date data on every USDOT number. This launch gives developers and organizations direct programmatic access to the industry's most reliable FMCSA compliance dataset.The new API allows customers to retrieve carrier data using a USDOT number, returning essential operational, contact, and authority details including docket numbers and granted dates-all in one streamlined feed.Carrier Details data supports a wide range of transportation use cases, including compliance, capacity development, fraud prevention, and operational efficiency. Whether you're vetting carriers for onboarding, monitoring insurance coverage, or building RFP responses, the data is structured for immediate use across your internal systems."We built this API for the organizations that need irrefutable FMCSA data that's current, easily accessible and integrated within their existing systems," said Kathy Sardelli, Carrier Details' Co-Founder & Director of Business Development."By tapping directly into the FMCSA source, our partners get the reliability they need to move fast without compromising compliance."Carrier Details' customers use this data to identify fraud, reduce manual entry by pre-populating internal systems, and study historical shifts in the industry. With the ability to track how and where carriers operate, teams gain strategic insights to support freight carrier sourcing , routing, and planning.Carrier Details also offers specialized datasets built to extend the value of FMCSA-sourced data into new areas of visibility and insight.-The Carrier Power and Carrier Trailer datasets are curated indexes built from VIN-level analysis of FMCSA inspection data. These datasets provide detailed equipment information, including vehicle class, make and model, license plate details, and VIN numbers. By unlocking this level of specificity, logistics and insurance companies can better understand the actual operating equipment behind each carrier, improving equipment verification, safety profiling, and capacity matching.-Coming soon, Digital Evidence of Insurance (EOI) is a new solution designed to modernize how insurance coverage is verified and monitored. Rather than relying on static Certificates of Insurance (COI) or third-party lookups, Digital EOI creates a live connection between a company's internal system and the carrier's insurance agency. Through this API-driven connection, insurance status is updated continuously, ensuring real-time visibility into lapses or renewals. This shift from point-in-time to always-on insurance monitoring supports both compliance and risk mitigation.Mark Draeb, President of Carrier Details, had one final bit of insight to add, "The Carrier Details team has the experience to manage the inevitable exceptions and provide consistent, reliable carrier data. We do the messy work of collecting and profiling the data allowing our customers to focus on their downstream products and services."About Carrier DetailsCarrier DetailsTM is a data aggregation and distribution company that specializes in Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) and related transportation industry source data . Carrier Details maintains the complete updated data repository for every entity with a United States Department of Transportation (USDOT) number. Carrier Details data is available by wholesale distribution, as custom datasets, or via API.

