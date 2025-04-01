A New Wild Hip Hop R&B Sound: PDS's EP Still Amazing (Rap Ballad), Plus Upcoming Release G Old Days (Rap Ballad)

VA, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- PDS is an artist collective under HNA Music (BMI) that has produced a wonderfully diverse range of material. This diversity stems from the collective's members, who are multi-talented musicians hailing from various musical genres.The latest EP, "Still Amazing," features six tracks, including contributions from artist Jackson and original songs by Mila Franc. Each artist showcases their unique style, highlighting their talents throughout the EP.In the song "Still Amazing," Jackson proves that he is more than just a performer. His style aligns with the Cloud Rap genre, which emerged in the early 2010s and is characterized by hazy, dreamlike production and introspective, alternative lyrics. PDS musicians incorporate classical elements and operatic flair with an "off-beat flow," creating a distinctive sound in their music.From start to finish,“My DFW (Rap Ballad)” takes listeners on an immersive journey. The title track is a catchy and danceable celebration of freedom and female empowerment. Featuring Mila Franc, the song embodies the carefree energy of a night out, with its smooth rap-inspired delivery and infectious hip-hop-meets-R&B groove, making it an instant crowd favorite.“Good Old Days (The Block)” is a rap ballad from PDS's upcoming release. The opening lyrics,“I wish I could bring you back to the good old days, the good old days. Sometimes I reflect and think about the good old days, the good old days,” set the tone for the track, which is one of six on the upcoming EP. Featuring artists Milly and Gutter, the song speaks to their experiences growing up on the tough streets of Brooklyn, New York City. It's a powerful track that will resonate with anyone who can relate to their stories.HNA Music and PDS describe their "Rap Ballad" style songs as having engaging rhythmic melodies that are clean and can vary in speed, being slow, romantic, or sentimental, all accompanied by an infectious beat.Available now on all major streaming platforms, few links EP;“Still Amazing (Rap Ballard)”Follow PDS for updates on their latest projects and upcoming releases:Listen on Spotify:

Andrew Braithwaite

Release News

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.