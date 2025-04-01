Odisha: CBI Books Four Serving, Former Railway Engineers In Corruption Case

MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, April 1 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a cheating and forgery case against an Indian Railway junior engineer and three other former engineers who worked in different capacities at Rajgangpur in Odisha, an official said on Tuesday.

The FIR was registered on Monday in the corruption case on the direction of the Lokpal of India, which earlier heard a complaint, filed last year, alleging wrongdoings by the accused Railway officials involving a construction company.

The corruption matter involves criminal misconduct by public servants currently or previously employed in the Works Department of the Indian Railway.

The three previous railway officials posted at Rajgangpur who were booked by the CBI include the then senior section engineer, works, the then JE, works, and the then electrical engineer, works.

A CBI official said the FIR also mentions a construction company among the list of accused, while keeping the identity of public servants confidential.

The FIR was filed under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita provisions dealing with“criminal conspiracy, cheating, forgery, use of forged document and criminal misconduct by a public servant,” he said.

The FIR said,“In compliance with the directions of Lokpal of India, a Regular Case No. RC0152025A0003 (RC-03(A)/2025-BBS) is registered against the public servants and unknown others under section120B, 420, 468 and 471 of IPC corresponding with Section 61, 318, 336 and 340 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 and Sec 13(2) read with 13(1)(a) of Prevention of Corruption Act. 1988 (as amended 2018).”

“In the said order, Lokpal of India has also directed to keep the identity of the complainant and Respondent Public Servants confidential as per provisions of Rule 4 and other enabling provisions of Lokpal (Complaint) Rules, 2020. Copy of the order dated March 4, 2025, of Lokpal is enclosed,” said the FIR registered on Monday.

The FIR states that the alleged corruption and misconduct by the Railway officials took place at Rajgangpur, almost 350 km from Odisha's capital Bhubaneswar.