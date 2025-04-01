Earthquake Today: 4.2 Magnitude Jolt Strikes Leh, Ladakh No Casualties Reported

MENAFN - Live Mint) Earthquake Today: A moderate earthquake measuring 4.2 on the Richter scale jolted the Leh region of Ladakh on Tuesday evening, causing concern among residents but fortunately resulting in no reported casualties or significant damage. The National Centre for Seismology (NCS) confirmed that the tremor occurred at 5:38 PM IST on 1 April 2025, with its epicentre located at a depth of 178 kilometres.

Residents of Leh described feeling a brief but noticeable shaking, prompting many to evacuate buildings as a precautionary measure. "It was a sudden jolt that lasted for a few seconds," said Tashi Namgyal, a shopkeeper in Leh's main market.“We're accustomed to minor tremors, but this one felt more intense.”

The Leh earthquake comes on the heels of a significant 7.7 magnitude quake that struck the Myanmar-Thailand border region last week, renewing attention on the seismic vulnerability of the Himalayan belt.

The Thai Meteorological Department reported the earthquake as an 8.2 magnitude jolt. The epicentre was located in the Sagaing Region of Myanmar, near Mandalay, and the quake resulted in significant damage and loss of life in both countries.

Geologists have long warned of the potential for major earthquakes in the Himalayas, a tectonically active zone, where the Indian and Eurasian plates continue their slow-motion collision.

Dr Anita Sharma, a seismologist at the Indian Institute of Himalayan Geology, commented on the recent events:“While these earthquakes are not directly related, they serve as a reminder of the complex tectonic forces at play across the Asian continent. The Himalayan region, in particular, requires constant monitoring and preparedness.”

The occurrence of these seismic events has prompted calls for enhanced disaster preparedness and stricter building codes in earthquake-prone areas. Local governments across the Himalayan states are reviewing their emergency response protocols, with a focus on improving public awareness and infrastructure resilience.