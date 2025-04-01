Earthquake Today: 4.2 Magnitude Jolt Strikes Leh, Ladakh No Casualties Reported
Residents of Leh described feeling a brief but noticeable shaking, prompting many to evacuate buildings as a precautionary measure. "It was a sudden jolt that lasted for a few seconds," said Tashi Namgyal, a shopkeeper in Leh's main market.“We're accustomed to minor tremors, but this one felt more intense.”Also Read | Myanmar earthquake: Death toll climbs to 2,719, may exceed 3,000 Myanmar-Thailand Quake Brings Shaky Himalaya Back into Focus
The Leh earthquake comes on the heels of a significant 7.7 magnitude quake that struck the Myanmar-Thailand border region last week, renewing attention on the seismic vulnerability of the Himalayan belt.
The Thai Meteorological Department reported the earthquake as an 8.2 magnitude jolt. The epicentre was located in the Sagaing Region of Myanmar, near Mandalay, and the quake resulted in significant damage and loss of life in both countries.
Geologists have long warned of the potential for major earthquakes in the Himalayas, a tectonically active zone, where the Indian and Eurasian plates continue their slow-motion collision.Also Read | Myanmar earthquake: ISRO releases satellite images of extensive damage | In Pics
Dr Anita Sharma, a seismologist at the Indian Institute of Himalayan Geology, commented on the recent events:“While these earthquakes are not directly related, they serve as a reminder of the complex tectonic forces at play across the Asian continent. The Himalayan region, in particular, requires constant monitoring and preparedness.”Also Read | Myanmar earthquake: Military junta still bombing towns? Death toll hits 1,700 The occurrence of these seismic events has prompted calls for enhanced disaster preparedness and stricter building codes in earthquake-prone areas. Local governments across the Himalayan states are reviewing their emergency response protocols, with a focus on improving public awareness and infrastructure resilience.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment