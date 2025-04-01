Vlogger Steps Across 3 Nations In 3 Seconds, Leaves Users Amazed Watch Viral Video

MENAFN - Live Mint) A travel vlogger has taken the internet by storm with her now-viral Instagram reel titled“Three Countries in 3 Seconds.” The video, which has left social media users both amazed and amused, captures the woman effortlessly hopping between Germany, the Netherlands , and Belgium in a matter of seconds.

The reel was filmed at the famous Three-Country Border (Dreiländerpunkt) near Aachen, Germany, where the borders of these three nations meet. The location is a popular tourist attraction that allows visitors to“travel” across three countries simply by stepping over the demarcation lines.

The spot is located atop Vaalserberg Hill, the highest point in the Netherlands, and is marked by three strings on the ground that indicate the exact point where the three territories intersect.

Social media users flooded the comment section with humorous and thought-provoking reactions as the video gained traction. One user jokingly asked,“If a pregnant woman delivers a baby using the space of the 3 countries... what nationality is the baby?”-a question that sparked further discussion about international laws on citizenship.

Another user curiously inquired,“Is that line really dividing the border?” while a sarcastic commenter reminded travellers,“Don't forget to bring your phone and set your time zone automatically.”

The viral clip has reignited curiosity about the unique nature of geographical borders. While international travel typically involves strict regulations, security checks, and passport control, places like the Three-Country Border offer an unusual experience where people can“cross” into different nations with nothing more than a simple step or jump.