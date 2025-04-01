Inside Ratan Tata's ₹10,000 Crore Will: Charity Gets Majority Here's What Shantanu Naida, Family, And Friends Get
Ratan Naval Tata passed away on October 9, 2024, at the age of 86. He left behind a will estimated to be worth ₹10,000 crore, including his assets. Nearly ₹3,800 crore, comprising ordinary and preferential shares and other assets, were allocated to the Ratan Tata Endowment Foundation and the Ratan Tata Endowment Trust, according to the reports.Also Read | Ratan Tata's will raises eyebrows as THIS associate gains over ₹500 crore Ratan Tata's Will Allocation
Ratan Tata left one-third of his other financial assets, which includes fixed deposits from banks and other financial instruments, along with assets like luxury watches and paintings, to his half-sisters Shireen Jejeebhoy and Deanna Jejeebhoy and a former employee named Mohini M Dutta who was close to the billionaire.
The Economic Times reported on Tuesday, April 1, that the assets are estimated to be worth nearly ₹800 crore.
Tata left a share of the Juhu-based bungalow to his brother, Jimmy Naval Tata, and the Alibaug property and three firearms to Mehli Mistry, who was a close friend of Tata.Also Read | Ratan Tata's friend, Shantanu Naidu, joins new position at Tata Motors
The news report also cited the court papers highlighting that the executors will have to file a petition in the Bombay High Court to carry forward the probate process of the final will.
Ratan Tata's final will, dated February 23, 2022, includes a four-page additional document showing the amendments and modifications.The additional documents showed that other listed stocks and shares of unlisted companies that Tata was invested in, as well as the other assets, would be distributed equally among the two non-profit organizations.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment