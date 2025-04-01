India's Auditor Flags Major Revenue Losses In Telecom And IT Ministries

MENAFN - Live Mint) New Delhi: The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) has flagged serious lapses in the functioning of the ministry of communications and the ministry of electronics and information technology (Meity), raising concerns over revenue losses, weak oversight, and inefficient policy implementation in key projects.

The audit report, tabled in Parliament on Tuesday, highlighted irregularities in telecom revenue-sharing and incentives for electronics manufacturing, which could have implications for the government's 'Make in India' initiative and its push to improve the country's digital infrastructure.

The audit presented a picture of weak oversight and financial inefficiencies across digital infrastructure and telecom governance. With the government aggressively pushing for self-reliance in telecom, semiconductors, and digital services, the findings raise questions about execution and accountability in key schemes.

Telecom: Wrong numbers

The biggest red flag in the CAG report was the telecom sector. The apex auditor said the department of telecommunications had failed to recover ₹2,463.67 crore from telecom service providers due to delays in revenue assessments.

The audit body found that revenue assessments, which should have been completed within 12 months, took an average of 20 months, leading to under-recovery. It also questioned the effectiveness of the SARAS revenue management system, introduced to streamline telecom revenue collection.

India's telecom sector, which contributes nearly ₹14,000 crore annually to the government through revenue sharing, has been under scrutiny for under-reporting and compliance gaps.

The CAG also flagged major financial lapses at BSNL , exposing how the state-run telecom operator had lost ₹1,757.76 crore by failing to bill Reliance Jio for additional technology usage under an infrastructure-sharing deal.