Anant Ambani Briefly Halts Sacred Padyatra From Jamnagar To Dwarka For THIS Reason Watch Viral Video
The Director of Reliance Industries Limited, known for his love for animals, stopped his on-foot journey to free a flock of hens caged in a van.
In a viral video, Anant Ambani, son of Mukesh Ambani , saw a van full of hens being transported for being slaughtered. Holding a hen in his hands, Anant stopped the van and instructed his team to pay the owner to secure the release of the birds.Also Read | Anant Ambani undertakes 140 km 'padyatra' from Jamnagar to Dwarka. Here's why... Watch the viral video here:
There were reportedly 250 hens in the van, who were sent to his wildlife rehabilitation centre, Vantara.Also Read | Kim Kardashian reveals who invited her to Anant Ambani wedding; guess who? Anant Ambani padayatra to Dwarka
Anant Ambani has resolved to celebrate his birthday with a darshan of Lord Dwarkadhish in Dwarka. The 140-km journey has entered its fifth day, and it may take him 2-4 days to reach Dwarka.
Speaking to reporters, Anant Ambani stated that he had always remembered Lord Dwarkadhish before commencing any work and that the work was completed without any obstacles.He said, "The padayatra is from our house in Jamnagar to Dwarka. It has been going on for the last five days, and we will reach Dwarka in another two to four days. My Padyatra is going on. May Lord Dwarkadhish bless us. I would like to tell the youth to have faith in Lord Dwarkadhish and remember Lord Dwarkadhish before doing any work. That work will definitely be completed without any obstacle, and when God is present, there is nothing to worry about."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment