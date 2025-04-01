Anant Ambani Briefly Halts Sacred Padyatra From Jamnagar To Dwarka For THIS Reason Watch Viral Video

MENAFN - Live Mint) Ahead of his 30th birthday on April 10, Anant Ambani is undertaking a padayatra from Gujarat's Jamnagar to Dwarka, the revered city of Lord Krishna. However, on the 5th day of his 140-kilometre spiritual journey, he took an unexpected halt.

The Director of Reliance Industries Limited, known for his love for animals, stopped his on-foot journey to free a flock of hens caged in a van.

In a viral video, Anant Ambani, son of Mukesh Ambani , saw a van full of hens being transported for being slaughtered. Holding a hen in his hands, Anant stopped the van and instructed his team to pay the owner to secure the release of the birds.

Watch the viral video here:

There were reportedly 250 hens in the van, who were sent to his wildlife rehabilitation centre, Vantara.

Anant Ambani has resolved to celebrate his birthday with a darshan of Lord Dwarkadhish in Dwarka. The 140-km journey has entered its fifth day, and it may take him 2-4 days to reach Dwarka.

Speaking to reporters, Anant Ambani stated that he had always remembered Lord Dwarkadhish before commencing any work and that the work was completed without any obstacles.

He said, "The padayatra is from our house in Jamnagar to Dwarka. It has been going on for the last five days, and we will reach Dwarka in another two to four days. My Padyatra is going on. May Lord Dwarkadhish bless us. I would like to tell the youth to have faith in Lord Dwarkadhish and remember Lord Dwarkadhish before doing any work. That work will definitely be completed without any obstacle, and when God is present, there is nothing to worry about."