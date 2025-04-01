UK's Most Awarded Ad School Launches Online Course To Unlock Global Creative Talent

LONDON, UK - The School of Communication Arts (SCA), long considered the UK's most awarded advertising school, today announces the launch of its Online Portfolio School - a bold new programme called Creativity Unlocked , designed to open up creative careers for people who've traditionally been shut out of them.

Delivered fully online and priced at just £2,750 , Creativity Unlocked offers the same world-class training that has helped SCA alumni win at Cannes, D&AD, One Show , and secure jobs at top agencies like Wieden+Kennedy, Droga5, VCCP and more.

“We built this course for the time-poor, cash-poor, and connections-poor,” says Marc Lewis, Dean of the School.“It's for the brilliant minds who didn't get the break, couldn't afford to relocate, or didn't know someone on the inside. We're opening the door. Now it's time to walk through it.”

Built for a New Generation of Talent

The course offers:

. Weekly live classes taught by leading creative professionals

. Monthly real-world briefs to build a knockout portfolio

. 1:1 mentoring and peer-to-peer collaboration

. On-demand resources , idea generation tools, and strategic thinking frameworks

Designed for aspiring creatives, career changers, content creators, and team upskillers , the programme runs in cohorts throughout the year and is available globally, with finance options.

Why Now?

The launch comes as young people and working professionals increasingly seek alternatives to traditional degrees - citing cost, flexibility, and real-world relevance.

The World Economic Forum ranks creativity among the top skills needed for the future of work, while adland itself faces ongoing criticism for lack of diversity, accessibility, and fresh thinking.

Creativity Unlocked addresses all of the above - offering a real, proven alternative to overpriced portfolio schools and theory-heavy MAs.

“This is the future of creative education,” says Lewis.“It's inclusive, affordable, practical - and designed to actually get people hired.”

About the School of Communication Arts

Reopened in 2009 by Marc Lewis (an SCA alumnus himself), the School of Communication Arts has since become the most consistently awarded ad school in the UK - if not the world. With over 100 scholarships awarded , a commitment to inclusion, and a curriculum built around live briefs and mentoring, it continues to redefine what creative education can look like.

Enrolment Now Open

The next Creativity Unlocked cohort begins in April 2025 . Applications are open now at: